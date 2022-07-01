Um, Heidi Klum Has the Superhuman Ability to Control Her Sweat

Supermodel? Try superhuman.
According to Heidi Klum, she has the uncanny talent to manage her sweat—especially when it come to keeping a fresh face for the camera. The Making the Cut host made the revelation during her June 30 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, sharing that posing in countless photo shoots has given her the ability control when she sweats on her face.
"I will sweat like crazy where you can't see it," she explained, "but I will tell myself, 'Don't sweat in the face right now because I don't want to have a shiny face.'"
Apparently, Heidi gained mastery over her perspiration over the years to avoid having makeup artists put what she called "that powder puff" on her face to mattify shine.
"I just tell myself not to sweat in the face, and then I just sweat everywhere where you don't see it," she quipped. "That's my talent. It's hidden because I don't show it."
Maybe Heidi will start teaching her daughter Leni Klum this trick of the trade? After all, the 18-year-old is following her footsteps as a model.
"I've seen her walk in heels around the house, but never professionally," Heidi told E! News' Daily Pop last year of Leni, who made her runway debut in January during Berlin Fashion Week. "It's kind of different when all of a sudden you look at your child like that and you're like, 'Wow, who is this?'"
However, it seems not everyone in Heidi's family wants to be a model. In May, the Project Runway alum—who shares kids Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 12, with ex-husband Seal—said that her youngest is more interested in music.
"She loves to sing. She plays the piano. She plays the ukulele," she told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker, adding "maybe she got that from her dad."
Heidi mused, "Maybe she got his singing genes."