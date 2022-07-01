Miles Teller’s Grandma Will Melt Your Heart With Her Campaign to Make Him the Next Bond

This idea from Miles Teller's grandma will take your breath away.
Now that Daniel Craig has stepped away from the James Bond franchise, Miles' grandma, Leona Flowers, knows the perfect person to fill that role: her grandson.
"They're looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies," she wrote in a June 29 tweet. "I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they're looking for—talent, looks, strength, worldwide appeal & oh, so cool."
Leona finished off her campaign message by declaring, "He can be that guy!! Wouldn't he be great?"
Yes, yes he would! The only thing fans are unsure about? Whether Miles has what it takes to do a British accent. But rest assured, his grandma has full faith that the actor can nail it.
One user wrote, "If he was from Great Britain I would agree," to which Leona replied, "He could make you think he was." In another tweet, Leona noted, "And lots of Europeans have played Americans. He studied acting which includes accents."
Ever since Daniel said goodbye to the iconic secret agent role, producers behind the scenes have been weighing their options for future films.
"We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through," producer Barbara Broccoli told Deadline earlier this month. "There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time."
The good news is Leona just sped that process up quite a bit!
Miles' grandma isn't the only who has taken to social media to share their love for the War Dogs actor. His wife, model Keleigh Teller, has been sharing plenty viral thirst-trap videos of Miles to her TikTok account (and basically running #TellerTok).
But what does Miles think about Keleigh posting videos of him? Earlier this month, he told E! News that his "wife's just been having fun with it 'cause obviously, she loves me more than anybody." Except for grandma, of course!