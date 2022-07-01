Miles Teller’s Grandma Will Melt Your Heart With Her Campaign to Make Him the Next Bond

Watch : Miles Teller Praises "Divergent" Costar Shailene Woodley

This idea from Miles Teller's grandma will take your breath away.

Now that Daniel Craig has stepped away from the James Bond franchise, Miles' grandma, Leona Flowers, knows the perfect person to fill that role: her grandson.

"They're looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies," she wrote in a June 29 tweet. "I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they're looking for—talent, looks, strength, worldwide appeal & oh, so cool."

Leona finished off her campaign message by declaring, "He can be that guy!! Wouldn't he be great?"

Yes, yes he would! The only thing fans are unsure about? Whether Miles has what it takes to do a British accent. But rest assured, his grandma has full faith that the actor can nail it.

One user wrote, "If he was from Great Britain I would agree," to which Leona replied, "He could make you think he was." In another tweet, Leona noted, "And lots of Europeans have played Americans. He studied acting which includes accents."