Your July Taroscopes

Cancer, It's Time to Manifest Your Dreams
Exclusive

See Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's Double Date Night With Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden had a few special guests at their latest dinner. Get the details on the couple’s night out with Sofia Richie and her fiancé Elliot Grainge.

By Mike Vulpo Jul 01, 2022 7:06 PMTags
SightingsNicole RichieExclusivesJoel MaddenCouplesCelebritiesSofia Richie
Watch: Nicole Richie REACTS to Sofia Richie's Engagement!

Sometimes the simple life means a family date night. 

On June 30, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden headed to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., to kick off the long 4th of July weekend in style with Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge.

Nicole arrived to dinner wearing denim jeans, a black off-the-shoulder top and matching heels. As for Joel, the Good Charlotte rocker sported head to toe black including a leather jacket and Printed Flowers baseball cap. 

Before enjoying the restaurant's Italian dishes, however, the couple chatted with Sofia and her fiancé, who appeared more than happy to be included. According to an eyewitness, the couple was all smiles as they walked into the restaurant holding hands.

For those who need even more proof that this is one happy family, look no further than social media. When Elliott celebrated his birthday in November, Nicole paid tribute to her future brother-in-law on Instagram writing, "Elliot. I love you more than you love Instacart."

photos
Stars' Favorite Foods and Drinks

And shortly after Elliott proposed to Sofia in April, Joel posted a rare comment on social media, writing, "My two favorites...I'm so happy for you both...couldn't have picked better people."

Before raising a glass—of bellini perhaps?—to love and family, keep scrolling for exclusive photos from this special double date in Los Angeles.  

BACKGRID
Sisters' Night Out

On June 30, Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie enjoyed a sister's double date with their respective partners Joel Madden and Elliot Grainge.

BACKGRID
Better Together
BACKGRID
Let's Eat
BACKGRID
Family Forever
BACKGRID
Privacy Please
BACKGRID
Denim Darling
BACKGRID
PDA Alert
BACKGRID
Look of Love

Trending Stories

1

Jena Frumes Claims Ex Jason Derulo Cheated on Her

2

Chrishell Stause & G Flip Have "No Rules" in "Unlocked" Romance

3

Shanna Moakler Breaks Silence on Ex Travis Barker's Hospitalization

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Jena Frumes Claims Ex Jason Derulo Cheated on Her

2

Chrishell Stause & G Flip Have "No Rules" in "Unlocked" Romance

3

Shanna Moakler Breaks Silence on Ex Travis Barker's Hospitalization

4

Todd Chrisley Shares Update on Family Life After Verdict

5

Kanye West Sounds Off on Headlines About His and Kim Kardashian's Kids