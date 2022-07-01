Brittney Griner Trial: Inside the WNBA Star's First Court Hearing in Russia

Watch : Brittney Griner Meets WNBA Legend

Brittney Griner has begun her trial on drug charges in Russia after being detained in the country for four months.

Wearing handcuffs and a Jimi Hendrix T-shirt, the WNBA star appeared in Khimki City Court near Moscow on June 30 for the first official hearing. There, a prosecutor laid out her charges of smuggling narcotic drugs, in the form of less than a gram of cannabis oil, into Russia, CNN reported, quoting a reporter for Russian state news agency TASS.

Brittney did not enter a plea. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison. The next hearing is now set for July 7.

As for how she is feeling? "She's worried, naturally," one of Brittney's attorneys Maria Blagovolina, one of Griner's attorneys, said when asked about her client's mood, per NBC News.

Brittney, who plays for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and for a Russian basketball team during the league's off-season, was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport for allegedly possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.