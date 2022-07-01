Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

New details about Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson's passing have emerged.

Ferguson's cause of death was "the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine," a spokesperson for the Baltimore Medical Examiner confirmed to E! News. The manner of death has been ruled as an accident.

"He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality," the team said in a statement shared June 21, the day after Ferguson died. "We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

Previously, Baltimore PD told NBC News that Northern District patrol officers responded to a home on June 21 around 11:25 p.m. local time "for a report of a questionable death." When officers arrived, they found an "unresponsive" Ferguson, who was being treated by medics.

According to authorities, the Baltimore Ravens athlete never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.