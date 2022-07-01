Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson's Cause of Death Revealed

New details about Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson's passing have emerged.
Ferguson's cause of death was "the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine," a spokesperson for the Baltimore Medical Examiner confirmed to E! News. The manner of death has been ruled as an accident.
"He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality," the team said in a statement shared June 21, the day after Ferguson died. "We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."
Previously, Baltimore PD told NBC News that Northern District patrol officers responded to a home on June 21 around 11:25 p.m. local time "for a report of a questionable death." When officers arrived, they found an "unresponsive" Ferguson, who was being treated by medics.
According to authorities, the Baltimore Ravens athlete never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.
At the time, Ferguson was preparing for his fourth season with the Ravens and had attended the team's mandatory minicamp the week prior.
"He was a wonderful young man full of love and life," Ferguson's agent, Safarrah Lawson, shared in a statement to NBC News. "He will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend. The family asks for your continued prayers."
Members of the Ravens also mourned the loss of their friend. "The last person I talked to leaving the facility. Spent almost everyday in the sauna together tryna see who gone last longer," wrote linebacker Patrick Queen. "Said it was our turn this year man. Ima miss you bro."
Fullback Pat Ricard shared his disbelief in another tweet, writing, "I can't believe this. Just absolutely tragic. RIP #SackDaddy."