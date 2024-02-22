Universal Studios Theme Park Style Guide: 22Things That Will Make You Look Stylish & Cool at the Parks

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Spending an entire day at a theme park is one of the best things you could do in the whenever you get some vacation time. There's so much to do and see, you're guaranteed to have a good time. But if you're like us, figuring out what to wear on your trip to the park can be quite the challenge. After all, you want to be comfy since you'll be out and about all day and will definitely be getting your steps in. At the same time, you still want to look cute and on theme. That's where we come in. If you've got an upcoming trip planned to Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando, you're in luck because we put together a list of the 22 pieces that will make you cool and stylish at the parks.
You'll find merch from all of the different "lands" at the Universal theme parks, from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Jurassic Park and Jurassic World or Super Nintendo World. Or you can rep other famous Universal movies like Shrek, Jaws, The Mummy, Despicable Me, or even Hello Kitty (yes, Universal includes Hello Kitty).
Whether you're looking for a bag to stash all of your park day essentials, a hat to keep the sun out of your eyes, or a comfy t-shirt, we've rounded up some stylish, cool and comfy pieces you can wear to the Universal Studios theme parks.
Harry Potter Gryffindor Patch Varsity Plaid Crossbody Bag
Carry around all of your park day essentials in this crossbody bag with a varsity plaid design. Choose from each of the four houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw.
Waffle Mornings with Donkey Tee
This adorable t-shirt featuring one the best Shrek quotes is for all of the Donkey (and waffle) lovers out there.
Nintendo Men's Super Mario Running Retro Stripe T-Shirt
You can't go wrong with this Super Mario Bros. tee featuring your favorite plumber. Choose from four colors and extended sizes.
Shrek, Donkey, & Puss in Boots Trio Exclusive Triple Pocket Mini Backpack
What are you doing in my swamp? We don't know, but we do know that this Loungefly mini backpack featuring Shrek, Donkey, and Puss is too cute to pass up.
A.M. Blossom NJ Shrek Gingerbread Man Embroidered Sweatshirt
This amazing Gingy embroidered sweatshirt by A.M. Blossom NJ on Etsy makes us realize we need more Shrek merch in our lives.
Get In Loser We're Going To Hogwarts Shirt
This is the Harry Potter and Mean Girls crossover you never knew you needed. Available in tons of color combos, this t-shirt is sure to get you all of the compliments.
Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Life Finds a Way Crossbody Bag
This baguette style crossbody bag with a gradient color scheme and vicious claw marks is the perfect bag to stow your essentials in. It also has a coin purse with the Jurassic Park logo and the adjustable strap boasting a famous movie quote.
Jaws Comic Book Black Shirts
Sink your teeth into this Jaws t-shirt with a comic book inspired design that will have you saying, "We're gonna need a bigger boat."
BAGGU X Hello Kitty Medium Nylon Crescent Bag
You'll love how much you can fit in this crescent shaped nylon bag, which is a collaboration between BAGGU and Sanrio. The strawberry, apple, daisy, and Hello Kitty patches are too cute to handle.
Bros Hats Anime Baseball Caps
You and your bestie can rock these Mario and Luigi baseball caps, which have a vintage wash and come in a set of two.
Nintendo Super Mario Bomber Jacket
For chilly park days, you can throw on this stunning Princess Peach bomber jacket complete with power up patches. It also comes in Luigi, Mario, and Bowser themed designs.
Mario Kart Mario And Luigi Good Time Since 92 Vintage T-Shirt
Mario Kart fans will love this t-shirt, which features a 90s inspired image of Mario and his brother racing through a track. Choose from 10 colors and extended sizes.
Vintage Universal Studios Shirt
Can't decide what franchise to rep? Go for this t-shirt with a cute collage of some of the best Universal movies out there. It comes in 14 colorways and is also available as a sweatshirt.
Embroidered Hello Kitty Bucket Hat
Keep the sun out of your eyes with this denim bucket hat embroidered with the best cat around, Hello Kitty.
Wizard House Sweatshirt
Rep your Hogwarts house in these cozy crewneck sweatshirts boasting the mascots of each house. It comes in extended sizes and you can even get it personalized.
Bob and Kevin Adorable Minions shirt
Create some loveable Minion chaos in this t-shirt featuring BFFs Bob and Kevin.
The Mummy Shirt
If you get it, you get it, and we most definitely get it. Celebrate the masterpiece that is The Mummy movie (and the ride for that matter) in this hilarious t-shirt.
Glasses & Scar Embroidered Baseball Hat in Multiple Colors
You may not be the boy who lived but you can pretend in this cap embroidered with Harry Potter's signature lightning bolt scar and round glasses.
Wizard Heart Shirt
This t-shirt has all of the best wizarding world items – like the golden snitch, a Nimbus 2000, and the sorting hat – arranged in a cute heart. Choose from 13 colors.
Vintage Jurassic Park Comfort Colors Shirt
Roar your little heart out in this Jurassic Park themed t-shirt featuring an evil T-Rex.
A to Z Shirts The One Where They Go To Universal Friends Shirt
How insanely cute is this Universal theme park-inspired shirt? You can match with your friends on your next Universal Studios trip with this t-shirt featuring Shrek, Bart Simpson, Woody Woodpecker, a Minion, a t-rex, and Trolls.
Sugar Pine Lane Wizard Beer Logo
Forget churros! When you're at the Universal theme parks, it's all about the Butterbeer. This Butterbeer shirt by Sugar Pine Lane on Etsy is guaranteed to get a ton of compliments in line. We recommend checking out their other Wizarding World-inspired shirt designs as they're all so cute and unique.
