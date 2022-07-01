Universal Studios Theme Park Style Guide: 15 Things That Will Make You Look Stylish & Cool at the Parks

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Spending an entire day at a theme park is one of the best things you could do in the summer. There's so much to do and see, you're guaranteed to have a good time. But if you're like us, figuring out what to wear on your trip to the park can be quite the challenge. After all, you want to be comfy since you'll be out and about all day. At the same time, you still want to look cute. That's where we come in.
If you've got an upcoming trip planned to Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando this summer, you're in luck. If you want to sport something that's themed to the parks, the Universal theme parks have many different "lands" from the Wizarding World to The Simpsons to Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, you have so many options to choose from. You can even rep your love for your favorite Universal Classic Monster or film franchise.
Whether you're into Minions or dinosaurs, a Reese's Pieces-loving alien or horror movie icons, we've rounded up some stylish, cool and comfy pieces you can wear to the Universal Studios theme parks.
Loungefly Minions Triple Bello Mini Backpack
Loungefly mini backpacks are a great way to rep a franchise you love. Plus, they're super roomy and can fit everything you need for the day ahead. You can't help but go bananas over this triple Bello Minions backpack.
Levi’s 501 Original Women’s Shorts - Minions
Levi's just dropped a new Minions collection for the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru. It's a cool collection full of cute customizable sweatshirts, t-shirts, jeans and shorts, like these shorts that feature an allover pattern of the iconic Minion goggles.
Special Craft Boutique Minions Sweatshirts
As one Etsy reviewer said, it's hard to find Minions-themed merch that isn't just for kids. So thanks to Etsy, you can find some cute options, like this customizable pullover from Special Craft Boutique, that you can wear to the Universal Studios theme parks and beyond.
Pink Magic Co. Minions Family And Gru Shirt
The fam's all here in this Minions: Rise of Gru-inspired t-shirt by Pink Magic Co. on Etsy. If you're a big Minions fan, you may want to check out their Etsy shop as there are a ton of other designs available.
Universal Studios Shirt
If you'll be hitting the Universal Studios theme parks with your friends and family, why not get some matching shirts for the whole group? This cute design comes in multiple colors. There are even sizes for infants, youths and kids.
A to Z Shirts The One Where They Go To Universal Friends Shirt
How insanely cute is this Universal theme park-inspired shirt? You can match with your friends on your next Universal Studios trip with this t-shirt featuring Shrek, Bart Simpson, Woody Woodpecker, a Minion, a t-rex, and Trolls.
Jurassic Park Logo Crossbody Bag
Welcome to Jurassic Park! This stunning Jurassic Park logo crossbody from Loungefly is a must-have for fans of the original film. All you really need is this bag and you'll be stylish and cool regardless of what you're wearing.
If you prefer the mini backpacks, Loungefly has one with the Jurassic Park logo as well.
Hogwarts Express T-Shirt
Heading to the Wizarding World? Get yourself this chic Hogwarts Express t-shirt from Crescent Design Gifts on Etsy. There are several colors to choose from, as well as sizes for infants and kids.
Harry Potter Gryffindor Crest Bucket Hat - BoxLunch Exclusive
Keep your head protected from the hot Florida or California sun with this trendy BoxLunch exclusive bucket hat. And yes, there is one for every house.
Sugar Pine Lane Wizard Beer Logo
Forget churros! When you're at the Universal theme parks, it's all about the Butterbeer. This Butterbeer shirt by Sugar Pine Lane on Etsy is guaranteed to get a ton of compliments in line. We recommend checking out their other Wizarding World-inspired shirt designs as they're all so cute and unique.
E.T. I'll Be Right There Loungefly Mini-Backpack
You can't go wrong with a Universal classic. This E.T. mini backpack from Loungefly is not only adorable, it can also hold everything you need for your theme park day. There's not a ton of new E.T. merch out there, so this is great piece to have if you're a fan.
Halloween Michael Myers The Boogeyman T-Shirt
You'll want to this cool Michael Myers tee once Halloween Horror Nights rolls around, which believe it or not, typically starts in the later part of summer.
Universal Monsters Bride Of Frankenstein Tarot Card T-Shirt
We can't forget the classic Universal Monsters! This t-shirt with Frankenstein and the Bride is just one design in a series of tarot card-inspired tees featuring the Universal Monsters. You can get those at Hot Topic today.
A.M. Blossom NJ Shrek Gingerbread Man Embroidered Sweatshirt
This amazing Gingy embroidered sweatshirt by A.M. Blossom NJ on Etsy makes us realize we need more Shrek merch in our lives.
Women's Sperry x JAWS Crest Vibe Stripe Sneaker
Sperry released a very cool collection which features several summer essential styles with a scary good Jaws twist. Check out the entire collection here.
Looking for more summer style guides? Check out 25 Things That Will Make You Look Stylish & Cool at the Disney Parks.