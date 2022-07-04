Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Isn't Ruling Out a Season 5 Cameo

Warning: This story includes spoilers for season four of Stranger Things.
Have we really seen the last of Eddie Munson on Stranger Things?
That's the question we've been asking ourselves ever since the release of season four, volume two, in which the eccentric Hellfire Club leader perished in the Upside Down while fighting off deadly Demobats. Yes, Eddie clearly died in the arms of mentee Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), but season four already proved that deceased fan favorites can come back for cameos on the Netflix hit. (We're looking at you, Billy!)
So, when E! News spoke with Joseph Quinn about volume two's July 1 release, we asked the actor point-blank about the possibility of him appearing in season five.
"It'd be fun, wouldn't it?" Joseph coyly responded. "I'd be very up for it. But yeah, let's see."
Friends don't lie, Joseph! We're taking this as a maybe.
Despite staying tight-lipped about his future on the show, Joseph did reveal his one hope for season five, which will also be the final season.
"It'd be nice to clear his name," he said of his character Eddie, who is still believed to be a cult leader when season four comes to a close. "I don't know how we're gonna do that. But it feels unjust, doesn't it? He paid the ultimate sacrifice for a town that thinks he's a monster. But he's not. So hopefully, they can they can figure that out."
Now, if you're like us, you're probably wondering when to expect the final installment of Stranger Things. Well, there's no need to start feeling upside down, because creators Matt and Ross Duffer already teased that—unlike the three-year wait for season four—season five will be here in the near future.
"The gap should be quite a bit shorter this time," the Duffer Brothers told Variety in May, "due to the fact that we already have an initial outline, and we can't imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus."
All of Stranger Things season four is available to stream on Netflix.