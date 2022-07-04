Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Isn't Ruling Out a Season 5 Cameo

Watch : Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Discusses Eddie Munson's Fate

Warning: This story includes spoilers for season four of Stranger Things.

Have we really seen the last of Eddie Munson on Stranger Things?

That's the question we've been asking ourselves ever since the release of season four, volume two, in which the eccentric Hellfire Club leader perished in the Upside Down while fighting off deadly Demobats. Yes, Eddie clearly died in the arms of mentee Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), but season four already proved that deceased fan favorites can come back for cameos on the Netflix hit. (We're looking at you, Billy!)

So, when E! News spoke with Joseph Quinn about volume two's July 1 release, we asked the actor point-blank about the possibility of him appearing in season five.

"It'd be fun, wouldn't it?" Joseph coyly responded. "I'd be very up for it. But yeah, let's see."

Friends don't lie, Joseph! We're taking this as a maybe.

Despite staying tight-lipped about his future on the show, Joseph did reveal his one hope for season five, which will also be the final season.