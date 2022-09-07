Nicolas Cage Welcomes Baby No. 3, First With Wife Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage is a girl dad! The Ghost Rider actor—who is a father to two sons Kal-El Coppola Cage and Weston Coppola Cage—welcomed his first daughter with wife Riko Shibata.

By Daisy Maldonado Sep 07, 2022 10:43 PMTags
BabiesNicolas CageCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: "Tiger King": Nicolas Cage to Play Joe Exotic in Limited Series

Nicolas Cage has a new national treasure in his life!

The actor and his wife Riko Shibata welcomed their baby girl August Francesca Coppola Cage on Sept. 7 in Los Angeles, the couple's rep told People

"Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter," the rep said. "Mother and daughter are doing fine."

Back in March, Nicolas shared they originally wanted to name their baby Lennon Augie. He revealed the story behind that name in an interview with Kelly Clarkson, saying it's a tribute to both The Beatles and Nicolas' family. 

"Her name, because of ‘Across the Universe,' is gonna be Lennon Augie—Augie for my father," he said. "I'll call her Lenny for short." 

Nicolas is already a father to two sons: Weston Coppola Cage, 31, from his relationship with actress Christina Fulton and Kal-El Coppola Cage, 16, who he shares with his ex-wife Alice Kim.

As for how he felt about becoming a girl dad, he told Kelly, "I'm thrilled," adding, "It's gonna be the biggest adventure of my life."

read
Nicolas Cage Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3

Nicolas and Riko—who met through mutual friends in Japan—tied the knot in a Vegas ceremony in April 2021 after getting engaged via FaceTime in 2020.

The actor revealed that unique proposal took place peak-pandemic on his brother Marc Coppola's radio show.

"She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada, and I haven't seen her for six months," he explained in an August 2020 episode. "We're really happy together and we're really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said, 'Look, I wanna marry you,' and we got engaged on FaceTime." 

Courtesy of Nicolas Cage

Trending Stories

1

See Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel to 1st Grade in Must-See Pic

2

Hear What Leonardo DiCaprio's Former Girlfriend Thinks of His Breakup

3

Even Zac Efron's Mom Called Him About Those Plastic Surgery Rumors

He proposed to Riko with a black diamond ring and mailed it to her in Japan. "Her favorite color is black, so she wanted the black gold, and the black diamond," he said. "I customized and personalized it and I actually sent it to her FedEx."

Who would've known this special diamond would be the second greatest gem in their love story?

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

See Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel to 1st Grade in Must-See Pic

2

Hear What Leonardo DiCaprio's Former Girlfriend Thinks of His Breakup

3

Even Zac Efron's Mom Called Him About Those Plastic Surgery Rumors

4

Company Founded By Angelina Jolie Sues Brad Pitt for $250 Million

5

Teacher Eliza Fletcher's Family Speaks Out on Her Death