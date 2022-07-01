Kanye West Sounds Off on Headlines About His Kids in Cardi B Collab "Hot S--t"

Watch : Kanye West SHADES Kim Kardashian at BET Awards 2022?

Kanye West is once again turning to music to express his pain.

In Cardi B and Lil Durk's new song "Hot S--t," the rapper got candid about how he's feeling amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian "I'm just sayin', now I start to get used to the pain," Kanye sings. "Til one day I said, ‘F--k it,' brought my masseuse on the plane."

Another point of contention? Seeing his kids—North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3—become news stories.

"Another headline, ‘Where your head at? ‘N---a, go home, where your kids at?" he raps. "They be on my nerve, they be on my nerve."

Earlier this year, Kanye publicly called out Kim—who filed for divorce in Feb. 2021—for allowing North to have a TikTok account without his permission.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE," he wrote Feb. 4 in a since-deleted Instagram post on February 4 alongside a screenshot of his eldest daughter's TikTok video, "I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?"