Transplant Sneak Peek: Bash's Old Feelings Reignite for His Ex-Fiancée

Some old flames never die.
Such is the case for Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed (Hamza Haq) on the NBC medical drama Transplant. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the series' July 2 episode, Bash gets emotional during a conversation with his ex-fiancée from Syria, Rania (Nora Guerch).
Attending his younger sister Amira's (Sirena Gulamgaus) dance recital together, Bash thanks his former love for joining them before catching up on a bench.
He asks about her new job at a bookstore, which she very much enjoys. "They let me host discussions on my favorite authors," Rania shares.
And while it may not be the most illustrious position, Rania says the part-time job "makes me feel like myself," which Bash is happy to hear.
Spending time together clearly brought up old feelings for Bash, as he tells Rania, "I still want you in my life."
"What life?" she responds. "Tonight, with Amira, you were present and silly and fun. That's how I remember you."
Despite trying to be present, Bash knows he struggles with balancing his work and personal lives. "All you do is survive," Rania tells him before asking him to think of what's most important in life. "You don't let anyone help you or see you," she says. "Does anyone really see you?"
As Bash gets up, Rania follows him and asks in Arabic, "Where's the man I knew?"
"He's stuck in that cell that they put him in when they took him away from you," Bash responds in an outburst. "I don't know how to break him free."
The new episode will see some changes at the fictional York Memorial hospital. Dr. Jed Bishop (John Hannah) will introduce some new staffing developments, and Dr. June Curtis (Ayisha Issa) will confront Dr. Bishop and Dr. Aajay Singh (Sugith Varughese) about her position.
Elsewhere, Dr. Theo Hunter (Jim Watson) will face a challenge while treating a teen with a rare form of ADHD, and also get a surprise visit from his father.
Transplant returns with new episodes on Saturday, July 2, at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)