Peacock Calls Strike on Field of Dreams Series

Watch : 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

The game has ended before it could even begin.

Peacock has called time on its Field of Dreams series, E! News can confirm.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Michael Schur was leading the charge on the reimagining of the Kevin Costner movie. When the series was first announced in August 2021, Peacock said it would "reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved."

Filming was even slated to begin this summer in Iowa, where the actual field of dreams was built in the film. "The creative team behind this limited series cares deeply about the legacy of Field of Dreams, and we felt we simply couldn't make it without shooting in Iowa," executive producers Schur and Morgan Sackett said in May. "You can't think of the movie without thinking of the state—and vice versa."

But this isn't a complete strike out: While the show is not moving forward at the streamer, Universal Pictures is talking to interested buyers.