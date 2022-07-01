Chanel Ayan and More Real Housewives of Dubai Slam Lisa Rinna

Watch : RHODubai Stars Reveal Why Dubai Is PERFECT for Housewives

Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks and Lesa Milan are saying Du-bye to Lisa Rinna.

The Real Housewives of Dubai stars took to Twitter to call out their fellow Bravo personality after she posted and deleted Instagram Stories slamming both the international series and her own co-star, Garcelle Beauvais.

Seemingly prompted by Garcelle's June 29 Watch What Happens Live appearance—during which she called Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Diana Jenkins "uneducated" for singling out a Black content creator, something Diana later dismissed as a mix-up—Lisa wrote, "We fight on our show...if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called a racist."

"That's bulls--t," Lisa continued. "I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes."

"And if you are just so triggered by our show," she added in another Story, "and a lot of you p--sies are, Go watch Dubai."

The fact that she singled out RHODubai—whose cast primarily consists of women of color—didn't sit right with several fans, nor the stars themselves. As Ayan tweeted, "Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth."