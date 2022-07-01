Jena Frumes Claims Ex Jason Derulo Cheated on Her

Watch : See Jason Derulo's Shocking "Spider-Man" Transformation

Jenna Frumes is taking aim at her ex Jason Derulo.

Just a month after the duo—who share son Jason King, 13 months—fueled reconciliation rumors again, Jenna shot down any rumblings about their relationship—or lack thereof. She started off by sharing a screenshot of an Instagram user's comment, which read, "You're not married which means your child is a bastard and you're playing the w---e role - Ya'll got morals mixed up."

Then she defended herself while firing off a slew of accusations against Derulo. "I wouldn't call myself a w---e," she wrote June 30. "It's unfortunate my situation didn't work out because we once did aspire to be married but maybe it's best to be single than to be in a relationship & constantly be disrespected & cheated on and lied to. Or is it better to stay & be quiet so people like you...approve?"

E! News has reached out to Derulo for comment and has not heard back.