Celebrity Beef First Look Teases Ben Higgins vs. Nick Viall—and More Showdowns

By Allison Crist Jul 05, 2022 10:00 PMTags
TVReality TVJoel McHaleShowsCelebritiesNBCUCelebrity Beef
PREMIERES AUG. 2, 10 PM
Watch: Celebrity Beef With Joel McHale OFFICIAL TRAILER

Your favorite stars are coming together to chop it like it's hot on E!'s brand new series, Celebrity Beef

Premiering August 2, the cooking show will turn pop culture feuds into a battle of foods, with host Joel McHale leading the way (and creating a few twists and turns, too). As this first-look teaser shows, each episode will pit two superstar contestants against one another as they attempt to settle the score in the kitchen while also revealing the inside scoop on their rivalry. 

Among those set to compete on Celebrity Beef are Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris; Ben Higgins and Nick Viall; Cynthia Bailey and Todd BridgesDolores Catania and Caroline ManzoAndy Grammer and Justin Baldoni; Missi Pyle and Jeff Lewis and Nikki and Brie Bella. Not to mention, E!'s very own Justin Sylvester and Loni Love!

Once on the show, the two stars will compete in a series of challenges, with the winner of each gaining an advantage (such as being treated to exclusive ingredients), while the loser receives a cruel punishment, like being forced to swap out their knives for gardening tools.  

photos
Funniest Celeb Game Face Moments Ever

Then, at the end of each episode, the contestants will present their final meal to Joel for the ultimate taste test, and he'll crown one person the champion, giving them a trophy and $10,000 for the charity of their choice.

As Joel put it in the trailer, Celebrity Beef has "chaos, anarchy, and humiliation—the cornerstone of all E! shows."

"Come for the beef," he added, "stay for the food and tolerate the host."

Celebrity Beef premieres Tuesday, August 2, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!.  

Watch the premiere of Celebrity Beef Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 10 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

How Tom Hanks Feels About Tim Allen Not Being Cast in Lightyear

2

NFL Player Demaryius Thomas’ Cause of Death Revealed

3

James Cameron Has a Valid Criticism of People Who Dislike Long Movies

4

Brittney Griner’s Wife Fears She’ll “Never” See Her Again

5

Kourtney Slams Paps for Selling Pics of Her Amid Travis' Hospital Stay