Your July Taroscopes

Cancer, It's Time to Manifest Your Dreams
Exclusive

How G Flip is Flipping the Script When It Comes to Being a LGBTQ+ Role Model in the Music Industry

As part of E!’s Backstage Pass, G Flip shared what it was like to sell out a show at The Roxy and what’s next for them after playing that "legendary" Los Angeles venue.

By Kelly Gilmore Jul 02, 2022 2:00 PMTags
MusicLGBTQInterviewsExclusivesCelebritiesBackstage Pass
Watch: See Chrishell Stause as a Video Vixen in G Flip's Get Me Outta Here

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

When G Flip performs, they aren't just taking the stage but taking the reins on being something—or better yet, someone—that was missing from their personal journey.

Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, G Flip has started a new chapter in their story as a music artist, including a leg of U.S. shows and freshly-released music. But one thing that has remained the same amongst all these new milestones? Their goal to "fill the gap" when it comes to being a LGBTQ+ role model.

"Growing up, I didn't have many queer figures in my life," G Flip exclusively shared with E! News. "I went to a Catholic primary school and high school—an all-girls high school—and being queer was never talked about. It was never around me and it wasn't really in the media that I was consuming either."

photos
LGBTQ Musicians You Need to Have in Heavy Rotation

They continued, "And I know if it was around when I was growing up, it would have helped me out because my music is so queer-based. I know that if I was around as a kid, it would've helped me with my identity and my gender identity and sexuality."

So how does G Flip champion the LGBTQ+ community? For them, there is opportunity right in their own projects. The 27-year-old musician shared that 80% of the crew were queer on the set of their last two music videos, "GAY 4 ME" and "GET ME OUTTA HERE."

"My creative director Nas [Bogado] is part of the queer community," they shared. "They're amazing and me and Nas are very passionate about having a queer squad on these very queer-esque music videos and music videos in general. It's super important and God, it's fun."

Nazrin Massaro

Trending Stories

1

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Are Married

2

Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor’s "Rage" Texts Sparked Stassi Feud

3

See Rihanna's First Public Outing Since Welcoming Baby With A$AP Rocky

On June 9, G Flip headlined a sold-out show at the iconic Los Angeles venue The Roxy, taking their talents and those two tracks (amongst many others) onstage with them. Post-performance, they shared that of all the moments during what was "one of the sweatiest shows" they have ever played, being behind the drum kit was their favorite part.

"Before I went solo, I initially thought I was gonna be a drummer for the rest of my life but there was always that itch inside me to be a lead singer or start a solo project," G Flip recalled. "So just seeing all the moments when I'm on drum kit, I really enjoy cause that's my safe little home. That's like where I grew my musicality and everything so just sitting behind the kit is like a very comfortable, peaceful place for me."

For more behind-the-scenes secrets from G Flip's show at The Roxy—and to learn about the new music that is on the way, keep reading. And find out when G Flip is coming to your neighborhood by visiting their website.

Nazrin Massaro
A Venue for Legends

On June 9, G Flip performed a sold-out headlining gig in Los Angeles. "I'm still in shock," they told E! News after the show. "I can't believe I sold out a show at The Roxy. The Roxy's so legendary and coming from Australia, that's wild to me."

Nazrin Massaro
Backstage Banter

Giving insight on what happens before they hit the stage, G Flip shared that Toothpick and Fern Tree, who serve as G Flip's bandmates and "best mates," can be found by their side. "We normally grab some food, have a few drinks, listen to some pump-up music, jump around a little bit to get our limbs warmed up," G Flip said. "And then I've got a practice pad with my drumsticks and a guitar backstage so I can warm up."

Nazrin Massaro
Chrishell in The Crowd

Back in May, Chrishell Stause announced that she and G Flip were dating. The duo also made headlines when Chrishell starred in G Flip's steamy music video for "GET ME OUTTA HERE." But Chrishell wasn't just in G Flip's video; she was also in the audience on June 9 cheering them on. "It was awesome," G Flip recalled, "and Chrishell is also like just so supportive and knows every word and like just gets around it so she had a great time."

Nazrin Massaro
When Storytelling Meets Songwriting

The artist shared that all aspects of their life can be found in their songs—and recently, a lot has inspired them. "I just share stories and say what's going on in my life, so definitely relationships inspire a lot of my music," they said. "I think also moving over here to a new country has inspired my music a bit as well and I've made so many new relationships and friends and met so many cool people who've inspired me, so I think there's gonna be a little bit of everything that's going on in my life in my music."

Nazrin Massaro
Album Approaching

On the topic of new projects, G Flip teased that a new album could be on the way. But for now, their stockpiling hit-worthy tracks. "Definitely a lot of music is being written," they shared. "I'm just piling up the songs so that when it comes to maybe album time, I have a big pile to choose from and I can just pick the best little nuggets."

Nazrin Massaro
Early Beginnings

G Flip shared that the first time they heard fans singing their songs was at their first show in Texas. It was a reward that was well worth the wait. After making music on a MacBook in their bedroom, their song "About You" went big in Australia and from there, the rest is history. "As soon as that song blew up, I was thrusted into playing shows and my very first show was actually at Texas South by Southwest in 2018," they recalled. "And that was my very first show but ‘About You' had already been out then, so there was people definitely singing my song in the audience."

Nazrin Massaro
Finding Their “Signature” Style

Looking back on that first concert, G Flip shared that they didn't have their autograph practiced for fans. "That first night I was signing my bank signature on everything and then I was like, 'That is not what you are meant to be doing G!,'" they said with a laugh. "So then I had to come up with like a signature."

Nazrin Massaro
A Bucket List Goal Completed

The Melbourne-native shared that playing at The Roxy was actually a dream for them, but their wish list as an artist doesn't stop there. "I wanna make a community here, make more friends and more artists friends and write for other artists—that's always been a big passion of mine [and] make a lot of cool music here," they said of Los Angeles. "This place is just so colorful and it's like vibrating with creativity—and I want to go to Disneyland!"

Nazrin Massaro
At Home When Onstage

Reflecting on whether they will settle in Melbourne or L.A., G Flip explained that for now, they're on the move with their music. "I think I'll always live between Melbourne and L.A. but being a touring musician, you're never really home anywhere," they explained. "I feel like when I retire is when I'll have a certain block to be like, ‘Am I gonna live in L.A. or am I gonna live in Melbourne?' But right now, you're just all over the place being a touring musician but I enjoy it."

Nazrin Massaro
Connecting Creative Minds

While G Flip is proud to share that 80% of the crew were queer on the set of their last two music videos, "GAY 4 ME" and "GET ME OUTTA HERE," the impact goes much deeper than a finished product. "It's so important to embrace the community," they said. "You know, I love the LGBT community cause it's so close. Even though L.A. is so big, it's like we all are kind of connected in some way or know this person or that person and it's great to pull on favors and ask other people to help out with their talent and what creatively they can bring to the table."

Want more backstage access? Here's how Orville Peck is encouraging fans to "be who they are" on his Bronco tour. Plus, get the details on Julianne Hough's Broadway debut in POTUS.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Are Married

2

Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor’s "Rage" Texts Sparked Stassi Feud

3

See Rihanna's First Public Outing Since Welcoming Baby With A$AP Rocky

4

Jena Frumes Claims Ex Jason Derulo Cheated on Her

5

Prepare to Gasp Over Unrecognizable Chris Pine’s New Look