These $23 Lululemon Dupe Leggings Have Over 28K 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

You don't have to take our word for it. Check out what recent reviewers have said about these buttery soft leggings.

"Before I begin, let it be known I am a HUGE legging snob. I am extremely picky with my sportswear. I have spent good money on Lululemon, Ptula, Nike, and Under Armour, and I've tried a decent number of affordable online brands like 90 Degree, Tesla, Fabletics, queenie ke, etc. These... Oh boy... These are amazing. They are thin but mostly squat proof, and they have that matte finish that resemble the Lululemon aligns. And ladies, the SEAMS. They have a nice gusset that prevents camel toe and lays flat so I don't experience any rubbing of the seams in my inner thighs."

"I've bought six pairs of these now. They've become my GO TO leggings (here from Hopescope). The biggest pro is that they are darn near Lululemon quality for the insanely good price."

"Love these leggings! Amazing quality (would compare to that of gymshark/Nike etc) and they wash well - still in same condition after wearing for months."

"I could go on and on about how much I love these leggings."

"Update: still love these leggings! Held up through washes and hot yoga. I love them."

"Absolutely love these leggings! I have literally been on the legging hunt forever! I have bought and returned countless pairs of leggings looking for an affordable replacement for my Fabletics leggings and Lululemon align leggings. These are closest in comparison to the Lululemon align leggings and I used those in my photo comparisons. My biggest pet peeve in high waisted leggings is when they have a dang seam on the waistband that cuts into my skin. No matter how in shape I am after having 4 children my midsection is permanently in a state of squish from looser skin and I'd rather my leggings not remind me of that lol! These are seamless at the top, hit right at the middle of my belly button, provide medium compression (very similar to the align leggings but less compressive than Fabletics)."

"I could tell right away that these leggings are good quality. They're buttery soft, squat proof, and feel like a second skin! Not to mention they're SUPER cute.

Sadly, the only issue I have with these leggings is that they're a TAD too loose at the waist. I'm definitely still keeping these but I will be sure to size down next time."

"I have tried soooo many leggings and never did I find any like these. I saw a girl at Target Wearing them and approached her about them and I bought some and let me tell you: IN LOVE. will be offloading old leggings and just buying these when I get a chance from now on. They're so comfy and high quality. The SOFTESSSSSST leggings ever. No see through either. And very flattering. They stay put."