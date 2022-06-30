Shanna Moakler Breaks Silence on Ex-Husband Travis Barker's Hospitalization

Travis Barker may be "Down" at the moment, but his ex-wife Shanna Moakler believes "Happy Days" are ahead.
Amid the Blink-182 drummer's hospitalization for a reported case of pancreatitis, the former Miss USA shared with E! News some encouraging words for Travis and his new wife Kourtney Kardashian, who was by his side when he was brought to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on June 28.
"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children," she said in a statement on June 30. "I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney."
The Celebrity Big Brother alum—who is mom to kids Alabama Barker, 16, Landon Barker, 18, Atiana de La Hoya, 23—went on to say that she's hoping "for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried."
"Travis has a beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again," she added. "I will always be there for him and my children."
Back in 2008, Travis was involved in a plane crash that took the lives of four people, including two of his close friends. The deadly incident left him with third-degree burns all over his body, as well as PTSD and survivor's guilt that made it difficult for him to fly again until 2021, when he accompanied Kourtney on a trip to Mexico.
His medical emergency comes one month after he and Kourtney tied the knot in a lavish Italian wedding on May 22. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family members, including Kourtney's three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.
A source close to Kourtney recently told E! News that Travis was rushed to the hospital after suffering "extreme pain," though he seems to be "doing better" since seeking treatment.
"It was to the point where he could barely walk," the insider said, adding, "Kourtney is trying to lift his spirits and hates seeing him in excruciating pain."