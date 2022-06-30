Halloweentown Co-Stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz Are Engaged

Watch : "Halloweentown": Kimberly J. Brown & Daniel Kountz's Love Story

It looks like Kalabar never was looking for revenge after all!

Former Halloweentown co-stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz announced their engagement on Instagram on June 30. Kimberly, 37, shared the exciting news alongside a photo of herself smiling next to Daniel as she showed off her new diamond ring, writing: "Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée? #isaidyes."

Daniel, 43, also confirmed the news on his account but switched things up by posting an adorable IG Reel of their photos together throughout the years. He captioned his post, "She said yes‼️ Gunna love you forever @officialkjb."

Fans of the Disney movie shared their excitement over the couple's engagement in the comments.

One fan wrote, "A Halloweentown Miracle congrats you two," while another added, "Congratulations Marnie!‼️ I bet Grandma Aggie would be so happy for y'all."

Another user chimed in with a suggestion for the couple we can definitely get behind: "If you guys don't get married on Halloween I don't know what I'll do."