First Teaser for American Horror Stories Season 2 Is the Stuff of Nightmares

American Horror Stories is back to haunt your dreams.
The first teaser, titled Die-O-Rama, for season two of the American Horror Story spin-off, coming to FX on Hulu July 21, will probably make you sleep with the lights on tonight.
While The Chordettes' "Mr. Sandman" plays, a creepy dollhouse comes into focus and a giant human doll injects another resembling Alice in Wonderland's Red Queen with a huge needle. The needle doesn't do its job (or does it?) and the doll awakens to choke the other.
We're off to a terrifying start.
In a separate room of the house, a doll dressed in a wedding gown tears off the arm of another doll and pushes her down some sort of well. Talk about a bridezilla.
In another room, dolls dressed in various costumes—think maids and ballerinas—congregate. If you look closely, you can see a man tied up to something resembling an electric chair in the corner.
The teaser concludes with a little boy in a tuxedo riding a tricycle and forcing a doll to fall off a ledge.
Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that features a different bone-chilling tale every episode.
While there is no word on casting for season two, the first season featured AHS favorites like Matt Bomer and Billie Lourd, while welcoming in newcomers like Paris Jackson, Aaron Tveit and Kevin McHale.
Get ready to be terrorize when the second season of American Horror Stories premieres July 21 on FX on Hulu.
For more on the latest TV premiere dates, keep scrolling!