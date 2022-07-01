This Flowy Dress With Pockets Has 8,300+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

If you need additional insights before you shop, check out some of the 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.

Elescat Summer Dress Reviews

An Amazon shopper declared, "I love this dress! It fits me perfectly and the fabric does not wrinkle. It arrived today and I already ordered another in a different color. The temperature today is in the 90's and it's humid, and this dress is more comfortable and cooler than wearing shorts."

Another customer said, "Fits perfectly without gaping arm holes or and without showing bra straps. Not sheer and doesn't cling to bare legs. Great summer dress!"

Someone else wrote, "I really like these dresses. They are very comfy and have a lot of stretch for my size. I have 3 so far and the husband likes the way they 'swish.' Okay…anyway I want more. They are colorful, comfortable and cool."

A customer raved, "This is now my favorite dress. The material is soft, breathable, and not too sheer. The design is casual but can also be easily dressed up with accessories. I also love that it has pockets. They offer a wide variety of patterns and colors, so there is a lot to choose from. And it didn't cost me a fortune. I just ordered a couple more for my summer wardrobe."

A fan of the look reviewed, "Adorable dress!! Wore this for flag day and it's perfect!! I can't wait to wear it for the Fourth of July! It's so comfortable and the pockets are awesome! I recommend sizing down one size. It runs a little big. I normally wear a medium in dresses and I would have been better off ordering a small. It's still super cute and I love it!! Ladies were ordering it at work today after they found out where I got it!"

"This dress is the perfect addition to your summertime wardrobe. I bought 3 print dresses and all are fabulous. The cut of the straps makes it possible to wear racerback bra and none of the fabrics I bought were sheer. Having pockets is also a plus...i do carry my phone around the house in them. The stretch is just enough. Material lightweight. Versatile dress to glam up or be casual in," someone wrote.

A shopper explained, "I'm not a dress person at all but I wanted to pick up a summer dress for a cruise. Bought it in my normal size and I like how it's form-fitting without being clingy, I actually look like I have a waist because it's but a drapey tent but it's loose and comfortable."

"This dress fits real well because it is not too tight at the bust. It drapes (not a tight fit) nicely over my shape. I like to wear comfortable dresses that are neither too tight nor extremely loose like a mu-mu," a customer said.