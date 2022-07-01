The MixtapE! Presents Harry Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and More With Songs of the Summer

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
In the words of Miley Cyrus, it's a party in the USA!
Fourth of July weekend is finally here meaning it's the perfect time for summer BBQs, beach days and more than a few good tunes.
And while many at-home DJs may be blasting Katy Perry's "Firework" and Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA," this weekend could show which songs have the potential to be the biggest hits of the season.
The Mixtape!—that's E!'s very own Allison Crist, Emlyn Travis and Mike Vulpo—discovered there are more than a few songs heating up the charts. And while we can't include every deserving track—we're waiting for your full album Queen Beyoncé—the picks below have the potential to be the song of the summer.
Bad Bunny feat. Rauw Alejandro—"Party"
Un Verano Sin Ti delivered several contenders for song of the summer, but "Party," an ode to a girl who wants to do just that, is the album's standout track. The lyrics hit just the right note between naughty and raunchy, but most importantly, the tune finally gave us the collab we've been waiting for between Bad Bunny and Rauw. —AC
Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran—"Bam Bam"
Put your dancing shoes on and get ready to move and groove as soon as you hear this collaboration from Camila's third full-length album, Familia. "This is one of my favorite songs we've ever written," Camila shared on Instagram. "Your life doesn't have to be perfect for you to allow yourself joy. Even through the heartache and the confusion and the messiness....we keep dancing." —MV
Harry Styles—"Satellite"
If summer 2021 was all about "Watermelon Sugar," then we're officially declaring that summer 2022 is "Satellite" season. A hidden gem on Harry's third album Harry's House, the ‘80s-infused track is waiting to pull you in as it starts out deceptively sweet with its soft vocals and dreamy keys. However, the song slowly gains momentum until it explodes in a fiery breakdown that is perfect for screaming along to and dancing to your heart's content. Trust us—this is one track you'll want to keep spinning all summer long. —ET
MUNA—"What I Want"
Much like every other track on MUNA's new, self-titled third album, "What I Want" is pop perfection. A head-bopping dance floor pulse brings you into the song, but it's Katie Gavin boldly singing about unapologetically owning her desires that makes you not only want to keep listening, but perhaps never stop. The music video only adds to this impulse, depicting the band as tabloid icons (and Meg thee Stalter as a fame-hungry publicist) desperate to escape the paparazzi. —AC
Djo—"Change"
Strange things are afoot in the latest single from Djo—a.k.a Joe Keery. Ahead of the highly anticipated season 4 finale, the Stranger Things star has returned with "Change," a feel-good, alternative romp that details his innermost struggle to adapt to the world around him. "Something's happening to me / A change that I can see," Joe sings. "I thought that change was bad / But you have changed my mind." Blending his signature lilting vocals with a crunchy, heavily distorted bassline, "Change" is the perfect changing of the seasons track (physically and metaphorically) to scream along to on a warm night. Plus, you know it's Steve Harrington approved! —ET
Dustin Lynch—"Party Mode"
What do neon lights and honky tonks have in common? They help activate "Party Mode" all summer long. Dustin's country single perfectly showcases the memories made when music fans drink, party and have some fun in the sun. "It just works," Dustin told Nashville Lifestyles about his song. "I don't know why but it's a magical little piece of music." —MV
Florence + The Machine—"Free"
Though Florence + The Machine's "Dream Girl Evil" might be the better fit for this particular summer, "Free" is the feel-good song that we all need to listen to while, ideally, frolicking in a field. The deeper meaning of the track—Florence Welch said it's directly related to her anxiety and how she processes it—lends "Free" an even greater impact, especially as she asks, "Is this how it is? Is this how it's always been? To exist in the face of suffering and death / And somehow still keep singing?" during the heavenly bridge. —AC
Lizzo—"About Damn Time"
In a minute, the odds are high that you'll either hear Lizzo's smash hit single on Top 40 radio, see someone dancing to it on TikTok or use it in the background of your next Instagram Story. So why is the song resonating with so many music fans? Maybe it's Lizzo's confidence. Perhaps it's that electric beat that can get anyone moving. Or maybe it's just the infectious lyrics. "Turn up the music, turn down the lights," she sings. "I got a feelin' I'm gon' be alright." —MV
Måneskin—"SUPERMODEL"
Ready for a rocking summer? Then you need to add Måneskin's "SUPERMODEL" to your playlist. The Italian rock outfit's latest single is a wickedly fun thrill ride from start to finish as it paints the portrait of a scandalous, devil-may-care ‘90s supermodel out on the prowl. Filled with crisp guitar solos and nods to pop culture—ranging from artist Jean-Michel Basquiat and The Maury Show to OnlyFans—you'll want to "savor every moment" with this song until it has to go...only to likely press play once again. —ET
Rina Sawayama—"This Hell"
A cathartic countrified pop bop, "This Hell" is the tongue-in-cheek "f--k you" of a song to scream at the top of your lungs all season long. It holds weight, too. As Rina Sawayama said in a statement ahead of the track's release, "It's an important song for me given the human rights that are being taken away from minorities at a rapid rate in the name of traditional religious beliefs, more specifically I was thinking about the rights being taken away from the LGBTQ community when I wrote this song. When the world tells us we don't deserve love and protection, we have no choice but to give love and protection to each other." —AC
Dove Cameron—"Boyfriend"
After the actress' queer anthem became her first non-Disney hit on the Billboard Hot 100, it's hard to believe Dove previously expressed doubts that the song would even make her EP. But after a nine-second preview went viral on TikTok, Dove realized she had something special on her hands. "I could be a better boyfriend than him / I could do the s--t that he never did / Up all night, I won't quit," she sings. "Thinking I'm gonna steal you from him / I could be such a gentleman/ Plus all my clothes would fit." Give us more Dove! —MV
Kenny Loggins—"Danger Zone"
It's impossible to talk about the songs of the summer without discussing the movie of the summer: Top Gun: Maverick. It's garnered $1 billion at the box office (so far!). It's made beach football never look cooler. It's inspired mustaches around the globe. And, most importantly, it's brought one of the greatest songs of all time back into pop culture: Kenny's "Danger Zone." With its iconic guitar riff, spicy saxophone solo and death-defying lyrics, it's impossible to listen to "Danger Zone" and not feel on top of the world. So press play and get ready to channel your inner Maverick. Just don't buzz the tower! —ET
Happy listening!