We’re Getting a Reba Reunion (Kind Of) Thanks to Lifetime

Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman, who shared the screen on Reba for six seasons, are reuniting on Lifetime! Get all of the details about their juicy new project here.

This TV reunion is making us feel fancy. 

Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman—who starred together on Reba from 2001 to 2007—are circling the wagons again for Lifetime's The Hammer, E! News has learned.

The movie tells the true story of Kim Wanker, a traveling circuit judge who "hands down justice unlike anyone else," according to the network. 

Reba will play Wanker, "an outspoken, firecracker lawyer," said Lifetime, noting her name will be changed to Wheeler, "who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada and is one of the few traveling judges left in America." 

Consider our bags packed!

"After the reigning judge passes away under suspicious circumstances," the movie's description reads, "Kim finds herself covering a circuit that stretches between Las Vegas and Reno—a rugged, often desolate area where anything and everything can happen."

Melissa will play Kim's sister Kris, a brothel owner who, in the wake of the judge's death, according to Lifetime, "suddenly becomes the prime suspect, and Kim must work even harder to make certain the appropriate justice is served."

Who better to have on your side during a murder investigation than Reba McEntire?

There's more in store for Reba this year, too. She'll soon be in seen in season three of ABC's Big Sky, alongside Jensen AcklesKylie BunburyKatheryn Winnick and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

The three-time Grammy winner will play Sunny Brick, "the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family," according to the network, "a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers." 

Big Sky marks Reba's return to ABC, where she starred on Malibu Country, which ran for one season from 2012-2013.

There's no official word on a premiere date for The Hammer, but we're already two-stepping about the idea of more Reba on our screens.

