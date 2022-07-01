Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club Power Rankings: Round 1

Introductions have been made, awkward moments had, and most importantly, rooms, assigned.
Now that we're truly in the thick of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, it's time to evaluate what each former Bravo star is bringing to the table—good or bad. Who can stir the pot without lifting a finger? Who has the ability to ease lingering tension? Who's giving the O.G. of the O.C. the heimlich so she doesn't choke one of her many horse pills?
These are the questions we're here to answer, which will ultimately (get it?!) lead to the creation of a weekly power ranking involving Atlanta's Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, New York's Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, Orange County's Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson and Beverly Hills' Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville.
Check back each Thursday after a new episode of RHUGT season two drops on Peacock to see where your fav lands.
Episode four saw the ladies attend a famed Dorobics class, a tea party thrown by Taylor and a prohibition-era dinner organized by Dorinda. Read on to find out how this week's ranking shakes out.
7. Taylor
It's clear what Taylor was trying to do by recreating the tea party she threw for her daughter on season one of RHOBH, but it was still boring. If it's any consolation, she'd be no. 1 if we were ranking the housewives by how genuine they seem.
-3: Taking us down the rabbit hole of boredom
+5: Dancing with Marco
Total Score: 2
6. Phaedra
It pains us to rank Phaedra so low, but her hilarious confessionals were sadly lacking this week and she was M.I.A. for most of the drama toward the end of the episode.
+7: The fashions
-3: A lack of funny commentary
Total Score: 4
5. Brandi
Brandi wanting to lay low this week after getting into several drunken arguments throughout the first three episodes certainly makes sense. She did deliver later in the episode, though.
+1: Her ring light set-up
+5: Breaking her newly-minted BFF Tamra out of her shell
Total Score: 6
4. Eva
Someone finally confronted Vicki for her negativity! Eva also was responsible—albeit, inadvertently—for the blow-up between Jill and Dorinda. God bless her radio show, and god bless the multiple hats she donned throughout the episode.
+2: "I am social distancing from the bulls--t."
+7: Calling out Vicki
-2: Going to bed early
Total Score: 7
3. Jill
There's clearly a lot of history between Dorinda and Jill, some of which the latter divulged on episode four. While everything was seemingly smoothed over for the time being, they eventually clashed all because Jill wanted to be on Eva's radio show. A teary argument commenced, but once Dorinda started bringing up the past—namely, their late husbands' funerals—Jill bowed out and went to bed. We can't fault her for it, though—it's all simply too sad.
I supported you
+2: "You like my glasses? Dior 1970s," a la Dana Wilkey's, "Did you know, $25,000?"
+3: "You're welcome, bitch."
+3: Begging to be on Eva's show
Total Score: 8
2. Dorinda
Dorinda is in a unique position because she's hosting these people in her own house. Bluestone Manor is iconic, yes, but not iconic enough to affect the group dynamic this much. Of course she's going to freak out over the ladies not following the rules—this is her home! So, in light of production's grave mistake, Dorinda automatically receives one complimentary point each week. Hosting drama aside, Dorinda came through with the tears on more than one occasion this episode.
+1: Obligatory host points
+2: Crying during an argument (x2)
+4: Giving the ladies brown liquor
Total Score: 9
1. TIE: Vicki and Tamra
These two haven't exactly been whooping it up, but they truly delivered this time around. It doesn't matter if you agreed with Dorinda that they shouldn't have broken one of her house rules by eating in bed, because the result—Dorinda making Tamra cry, which in turn made Dorinda cry—was priceless (especially since they were all wearing their Dorobics get-ups when this was happening). Vicki going crazy for the bourbon and Tamra leading the ladies in a strip tease only added to their appeal.
Points
+2: Crying during an argument
+2: Tamra screaming RHOC season 10 reunion-style, "WHY DO YOU KEEP TALKING TO ME LIKE THIS? STOP!"
+3: Vicki asking "Does anybody know where my yogurt went?" in the middle of Tamra's breakdown
-2: Skipping Dorobics
+5: Vicki responding to Tamra's striptease with, "I don't know what to do with this information."
Total Score: 10