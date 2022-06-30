Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Reflects on "Laughs, Tears, Frustration" in Anniversary Message to Alec Baldwin

Watch : Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7

Live from the Baldwin family: Hilaria Baldwin is celebrating her 10-year anniversary with Alec Baldwin!

On June 30, the author penned a message to her husband on Instagram celebrating their decade long marriage. Alongside a photo of Alec down on one knee and Hilaria caressing his face with one hand and holding their daughter Carmen in the other, she wrote, "10 years packed full of so many babies, laughs, tears, frustration, breakthroughs, passion, fear, joy…and everything all in between that our life brings. Happy anniversary Alec."

Their milestone comes eight months after the shooting on the set of Alec's Western film, Rust.

Throughout their relationship, the Baldwins have been able to grow their family with six kids—and another currently on the way! Alec and Hilaria are parents to Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 21 months, and Maria Lucia, 15 months. The Saturday Night Live star also shares his daughter Ireland Baldwin, 26, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In March, the couple first shared that they would be expanding their family with a video of the moment Hilaria and Alec told their kids the big news.