Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Reflects on "Laughs, Tears, Frustration" in Anniversary Message to Alec Baldwin

Live from the Baldwin family: Hilaria Baldwin is celebrating her 10-year anniversary with Alec Baldwin!
On June 30, the author penned a message to her husband on Instagram celebrating their decade long marriage. Alongside a photo of Alec down on one knee and Hilaria caressing his face with one hand and holding their daughter Carmen in the other, she wrote, "10 years packed full of so many babies, laughs, tears, frustration, breakthroughs, passion, fear, joy…and everything all in between that our life brings. Happy anniversary Alec."
Their milestone comes eight months after the shooting on the set of Alec's Western film, Rust.
Throughout their relationship, the Baldwins have been able to grow their family with six kids—and another currently on the way! Alec and Hilaria are parents to Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 21 months, and Maria Lucia, 15 months. The Saturday Night Live star also shares his daughter Ireland Baldwin, 26, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.
In March, the couple first shared that they would be expanding their family with a video of the moment Hilaria and Alec told their kids the big news.
"We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise," she wrote on March 29. "I'm sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times."
While the pair have certainly been blessed in welcoming plenty of what she calls "Baldwinitos" into their home, Hilaria has been candid about the hardships she's experienced on her journey with motherhood, which including a past miscarriage and pregnancy loss.
"When I lost my babies in 2019, I will always remember thinking my tears would never stop," she wrote on August 2021. "I will always be sad, they still flow from time to time, and I hold this sadness written permanently in the pages of my life's book. I also welcome and rejoice in my two rainbow babies, feeling that I am such a lucky mama. We open and heal out loud not only for ourselves, but to let our sisters know that they are not alone."
Relive Alec and Hilaria's love story here.