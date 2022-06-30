Why Kristin Cavallari Says Divorcing Jay Cutler Was the "Best Thing I've Ever Done"

Let the rain fall down: Kristin Cavallari is coming clean.
The former Laguna Beach star got candid about her divorce from Jay Cutler and how it kick-started her self-discovery journey during what she touted as her "most vulnerable" interview ever. Explaining that she felt "really unhappy" toward the end of the relationship, Kristin said she knew she had to make a drastic change in order to be a better mom to her kids with the NFL star: Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6.
"The scariest thing that I've ever done is get a divorce," she said on The School of Greatness podcast. "But it's been the best thing that I've ever done and that has really jumpstarted my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now."
For the Uncommon James founder, that meant rearraigning priorities to put herself first.
"My kids have inspired me to become the best version of myself," she said. "I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself. If I am empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids—and support them and encourage them—that's the most important thing."
During that time of self-reflection, it was important for Kristin to take a break from dating and "really feel everything that I needed to feel before I was able to really move on." Otherwise, she noted, "How is there any growth there?"
"It's gotten me to a really peaceful place. I feel the best I've ever felt in my whole life. I'm the happiest I've ever been," she told host Lewis Howes. "I'm no longer afraid of getting hurt."
Added Kristin, who announced her divorce with Jay in 2020 after 10 years together, "I'm actually excited to see who I can be in a new relationship because I feel like I've done so much work the last few years. I'm in no rush to be in a new relationship, but when I am, it will excite me to see how different I can be."
And the Hills alum's transformation isn't just on the inside. Recently, she spoke about how she's "put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way."
"I feel like I'm the strongest I've ever been," Kristin told Us Weekly. "I'm just really comfortable in my skin right now, which is a really good feeling."
In fact, Kristin took to Instagram on June 30 to show just how far she's come, sharing throwback photos of herself juxtaposed with a recent bikini shot.
"I've been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not. Ultimately I decided to bc I've come a long way from a few years ago and I'm really proud of the progress I've made," she wrote. "I think just because I'm a mom doesn't mean I can't be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin."