Why Kristin Cavallari Says Divorcing Jay Cutler Was the "Best Thing I've Ever Done"

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Doesn't Recognize Former Self After Weight Gain

Let the rain fall down: Kristin Cavallari is coming clean.

The former Laguna Beach star got candid about her divorce from Jay Cutler and how it kick-started her self-discovery journey during what she touted as her "most vulnerable" interview ever. Explaining that she felt "really unhappy" toward the end of the relationship, Kristin said she knew she had to make a drastic change in order to be a better mom to her kids with the NFL star: Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6.

"The scariest thing that I've ever done is get a divorce," she said on The School of Greatness podcast. "But it's been the best thing that I've ever done and that has really jumpstarted my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now."

For the Uncommon James founder, that meant rearraigning priorities to put herself first.

"My kids have inspired me to become the best version of myself," she said. "I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself. If I am empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids—and support them and encourage them—that's the most important thing."