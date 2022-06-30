Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Steps Out With Model Izzy Metz in NYC

Chase Stokes might be back on the chase.
On June 29, the Outer Banks actor was photographed walking out of a club with Canadian model Izabella "Izzy" Metz in New York City. The two have not commented on the nature of their relationship and, as of June 30, neither follows the other on social media.
Stokes, 29, and Metz, 21, were spotted together months after the actor and his Outer Banks co-star Madelyn Cline broke up last fall after dating for more than a year. Following their split, they were spotted together a couple of times in November and December.
Also last December, Stokes was photographed making out with a mystery woman at a club in Orlando, Fla. TikToker Val Bragg later claimed she was the woman, adding that she was drunk at the time and that the two are "not dating." She also said Outer Banks fans sent her hate messages over the video, which went viral. Stokes has kept his lips sealed on the incident.
In February, the actor and Cline again sent the internet into a frenzy, this time over a season three promo photo, which showed the two fan-favorite stars in character, holding hands.
Speculation about Stokes' love life didn't stop there. In April, he wrote on his Instagram Story that a photo he recently shared of himself with his younger sister Rylie Walker had spurred some people to send him death threats.
"The fact that I can't post a picture with my baby sister without death threats is just f--king absurd," he wrote. "Get a grip. Family always comes first and at the end of the day if you don't know my sister and have the audacity to send me horrific messages then just go ahead and click that unfollow."
He added, "I will forever be a person who ALWAYS puts my family first. With that being said, and with that dumb s--t, I'm out."