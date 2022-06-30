Scream Star Melissa Barrera is Fighting for Her Life Again in Keep Breathing Trailer

Melissa Barrera just can't catch a break.
The Scream star is fighting for her life again in the trailer for the limited series Keep Breathing, premiering July 28 on Netflix.
In the trailer, Liv (Barrera) is a passenger on a small plane that crashes into the middle of the Canadian wilderness. After she pulls the co-pilot, played by Austin Stowell, out of the water to land, he uses his last breath to tell her, "No one's coming. No one knows we're here. You're on your own."
Nothing like some words of encouragement!
Liv is forced to fend for herself in the treacherous conditions, without cell service or another soul in sight. Let's hope she was a fan of Cast Away!
The trailer cuts between Liv's present day and moments from her past, reflecting back on both her tumultuous childhood and a demanding career. "There's nobody coming for you, because nobody cares about you," a man tells young Liv. "You've got nothing and no one."
That's what we call foreshadowing.
"You know why there's stars in the sky, Liv?" young Liv's mother asks her. "So we can always find our way home."
It's important to equip your children with survival skills!
Melissa, who also made a splash in the 2021 film adaptation of In The Heights, has been confirmed to return as Sam Carpenter in 2023's Scream 6, but it does not appear that co-star Neve Campbell will be joining her.
"Sadly, I won't be making the next Scream film," Neve said in a statement on June 6. "As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."
Here's hoping Melissa picked up enough advice from Sidney Prescott the first time around.
See if Liv makes it out alive when all six episodes of Keep Breathing drop July 28 on Netflix.