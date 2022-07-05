Your July Taroscopes

Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Gabrielle Union and More Stars Heating Up Summer in Bikinis

In celebration of National Bikini Day, Nina Dobrev, Demi Lovato, Christine Quinn, Olivia Culpo and more stars are enjoying some summer fun in their swimwear.

Cheers to good times and tan lines!

Although the 4th of July weekend may be over, that doesn't mean you have to put away your favorite swimwear. In fact, July 5 marks National Bikini Day and the anniversary of the two-piece bathing suit invention.

In just the first few weeks of summer, stars have been having plenty of fun in the sun as they travel around the world to tropical locations. 

Kim Kardashian packed her bags and headed to Tahiti with boyfriend Pete Davidson. While on the beach, the Saturday Night Live alum was the ultimate Instagram boyfriend when he photographed Kim wearing—you guessed it—several silver and black bikinis.

Closer to home, Gabrielle Union-Wade kicked off summer by her Los Angeles pool, writing on Instagram, "Honey, It's June."

And honey, we are happy to report that bikini season is just getting started. In honor of the holiday, see your favorite stars serving their fiercest summer styles while enjoying some pool time or jet-setting to the best beaches worldwide.

Celebs on Vacation

From Rosalía's TRIANGL swimsuit in Greece to Christine Quinn's Angie Xylas bikini in Florida, these ladies below are bringing the heat—and giving us some vacation envy.  

Instagram
Kim Kardashian

In Tahiti

Instagram
Demi Lovato

In Palm Springs, Calif. 

Instagram
Gabrielle Union

Wearing Annie Bing and Hat Attack hat in Los Angeles

 

Instagram
Nina Dobrev

In the Maldives 

Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In Turks & Caicos

Instagram
Christine Quinn

Wearing Angie Xylas with Balenciaga sunglasses at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Instagram
Olivia Culpo

Wearing Montce Swim

Instagram
Savannah Chrisley

Wearing PQ Swim

Cupshe
JoJo Fletcher

Wearing Cupshe

Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

Wearing Calzedonia 

Instagram
Lea Michele

In Napa, Calif. 

Instagram
Candiace Dillard

Wearing MBM Swim by Marcia B Maxwell

Instagram
Rosalía

Wearing TRIANGL in Greece 

Instagram
Amanza Smith

Wearing Nua Swim

Instagram
Hailey Bieber

Wearing Rhode skincare

Instagram
Simone Biles

Wearing SHEIN

Instagram
Emily Simpson

Wearing Good American and Gucci sunglasses in Dubai

Instagram
Joan Smalls

Wearing pink bikini

Instagram
Dr. Nicole Martin

Wearing Bahama Mama from Theme Dresser

Instagram
Lindsay Hubbard

Wearing Beach Riot at Cooper's Beach

Instagram
Addison Rae

Wearing Sant'Elia with Charlie Beads jewelry

Instagram
Bethenny Frankel

Wearing Bethenny Swimwear 

Instagram
Molly Sims

Wearing Lily & Rose with Anita Ko jewelry in St. Tropez

Instagram
Morgan Willett

Wearing Revolve 

Instagram
Alessandra Ambrosio

Wearing GAL Floripa at D Maris Bay

Instagram
Kelsey Owens

Wearing black bikini at Sandals South Coast

Instagram
Katie Thurston

Wearing J. Crew 

Instagram
Emma Hernan

In West Hollywood, Calif. 

Instagram
Kristin Cavallari

Wearing Fella Swim in Malibu, Calif. 

Instagram
Chanel West Coast

Wearing Beach Bunny Swimwear

