Gabby Petito Case: Court Denies Motion From Brian Laundrie’s Parents to Dismiss Civil Lawsuit

Gabby Petito's family will now be able to take their civil lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents to trial.

According to court documents obtained by E! News on June 30, Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Hunter W. Carroll denied Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie's request to dismiss the civil suit from Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, which alleged that they knew their son Brian had killed their daughter.

Judge Carroll said the Petito family had a valid claim against the Laundries and is allowing their lawsuit to proceed to trial, per court documents.

Following the judge's ruling, Steven Bertolino, attorney for the Laundries, said in a statement to E! News, "Chris and Roberta Laundrie, and myself, are disappointed with Judge Carroll's decision to deny the motion and allow this lawsuit to proceed. Judge Carroll points out that the September 14, 2021 statement, standing alone, does not suggest outrage, but within the context of the other allegations in the case, the plaintiffs have met the threshold to go forward to the next phase."