Watch Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Attempt the Viral Footloose Dance

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are kicking off their Sunday shoes.

The Footloose star, 63, proved he's still got some smooth moves when he posted a TikTok of himself and his wife trying their hand at the viral "Footloose Drop" dance. Set to the tune of the titular Kenny Loggins track, the challenge requires one person to lift another into the air before dropping them (safely!) when the chorus kicks in.

"I don't remember this being part of the original #Footloose #dance choreography," Kevin, who starred as Ren McCormack in the 1984 film, captioned the video. "But figured we'd give it a spin."

In the wholesome clip, Kevin and Kyra—who can be seen adorably sporting a Bacon Brothers t-shirt—dance into frame before he picks up his wife of almost 34 years.

While the actress, 56, initially looks concerned when Kevin lifts her into the air, she need not worry. The actor easily spins her into a perfectly timed drop.