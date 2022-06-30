Natalie Portman and Christian Bale Reveal Surprising Thor: Love and Thunder Cameos

Thor: Love and Thunder may feature the cutest Marvel cameos to date.
Chatting with E! News' Daily Pop about the latest MCU installment—which premieres July 8—stars Natalie Portman and Christian Bale revealed that director and co-star Taika Waititi made filming quite the family affair.
"All of our kids are in it," Portman revealed. "Christian's kids are in it, my kids, Chris' [Hemsworth] kids, Taika's kids."
Eagle-eyed fans may have already spotted Hemsworth's 8-year-old son Tristan as a young Thor in the film's trailers, but fans will have to check out the movie to spot the other celeb children, including Bale's daughter Emmeline, 17, and son Joseph Bale, 7.
Though Natalie admitted she doesn't share any screen time with her children—Aleph, 11, and Amalia Millepied, 5—she told Daily Pop that the other kiddos had plenty of fun on set.
"That was a big gift of Taika's that he wanted to include everyone's families," said Portman, "and make it special for all the kids, too."
Bale shared a similar sentiment, telling Daily Pop that the film's set was always very "family-friendly," even when he was "pacing like a maniac around the set" in his villainous Gorr the God Butcher getup. "Everyone was around and playing soccer together and whatnot in between," he added. "So that's a good image, Gorr playing soccer."
Bale joins the MCU as the God of Thunder's latest opponent in the new movie. You would think being called "terrifying" would be an insult, but the 48-year-old actor said he finds the word "very complimentary" when it's referring to his performance in the film.
"Taika's got a fantastic talent of being able to make things very humorous but really sincere, very moving, bloody terrifying at the same time," Bale shared. "But we had to try to figure out where's the edge. We couldn't go too far with it, we did go too far with it, and then had to reign it in a little bit."
Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters Friday, July 8.