Natalie Portman and Christian Bale Reveal Surprising Thor: Love and Thunder Cameos

Watch : Thor: Love and Thunder – Celeb Kids Make SURPRISE Cameos

Thor: Love and Thunder may feature the cutest Marvel cameos to date.

Chatting with E! News' Daily Pop about the latest MCU installment—which premieres July 8—stars Natalie Portman and Christian Bale revealed that director and co-star Taika Waititi made filming quite the family affair.

"All of our kids are in it," Portman revealed. "Christian's kids are in it, my kids, Chris' [Hemsworth] kids, Taika's kids."

Eagle-eyed fans may have already spotted Hemsworth's 8-year-old son Tristan as a young Thor in the film's trailers, but fans will have to check out the movie to spot the other celeb children, including Bale's daughter Emmeline, 17, and son Joseph Bale, 7.

Though Natalie admitted she doesn't share any screen time with her children—Aleph, 11, and Amalia Millepied, 5—she told Daily Pop that the other kiddos had plenty of fun on set.

"That was a big gift of Taika's that he wanted to include everyone's families," said Portman, "and make it special for all the kids, too."