Target 4th of July Sale: Don't Miss These Jaw-Dropping Deals Starting at $5

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Fourth of July is a great time to hang out with family, catch up with friends, barbeque, and, of course, enjoy some fireworks. Did you realize that it is also one of the best times to shop? There are so many great sales and deals to shop throughout the long weekend. Target is coming through with some can't-miss deals on home essentials, outdoor must-haves, and some great clothes.
There are ton of great discounts, but if you need a little guidance before you shop, here are some of the standout deals that you need to check out from Target.
Grilling Deals
Kingsford Portable Charcoal Grill - Black TG2021302
Have a barbeque anywhere you want with this portable grill.
Room Essentials Silicone Grill Gloves Blue
You may not think you need grilling gloves, but it's such a good call to purchase these and protect your hands.
Char-Broil Deluxe Tabletop 10,000 BTU Gas Grill 465640214
This table-top grill is convenient to use, simple to clean, and it's available at a great price. What more do you want?
Room Essentials Long Handled Nylon Grill Cleaning Brush
A grill-cleaning brush is not a fun purchase, but if you need one, don't miss this deal!
Outdoor Furniture Deals
Costway 6PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set Sectional Cushion Sofa Coffee Table Ottoman Navy
This durable furniture set can be easily rearranged to accommodate your space. The 6-piece set comes with two corner sofas, one armless sofa, and two ottomans. It also comes with a tempered glass top, which you can use to convert the ottoman into a coffee table.
Room Essentials Sling Folding Patio Chair
It's such a smart call to keep these folding chairs on hand. They're easy to store and just what you need to accommodate any guests. These come in four colors.
Jungalow Topanga Club Chair with Ottoman
Kick your feet up when you lounge around outside in this beautiful, boho chic chair with matching ottoman.
Skylark 3pc Cushioned Woven Rocking Patio Seating Set
This is an incredible deal for a set that's this high-quality. These rocking chairs and the matching table are the definition of outdoor chic.
Fire Pit Deals
Project 62 Terrazzo Propane Tabletop Fireplace
Bring a sleek modern aesthetic to your backyard with this outdoor fireplace. Plus, you and your guests will be warm and cozy.
Round Metal Outdoor Fire Column
This outdoor fire column is stylish and functional. It provides heat coverage up to a 2.5ft radius, according to the brand.
Terra Flame Deluxe Smores Roaster
Make s'mores anywhere you want with this handy little roaster that you can use both indoors and outdoors.
Summer Hosting Must-Have Deals
Sun Squad 20oz 4pk Plastic Tumblers Red/Yellow
These cups are a fun for some time outdoors and they're safe to use near the pool since they're not made from glass.
Sun Squad 20oz Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw
A high-quality tumbler doesn't have to be expensive. This is such a great deal that you should get for the whole family. There are handful of fun colors to choose from.
Sun Squad 3pc Melamine Printed Food Storage Bowl Set
If you are going to organize your fridge/pantry anyway, it might as well be enjoyable with some cute prints. These come in a variety of colors. They're great for everyday use or you can use them to give leftovers to the guests that you host for a summer gathering.
Beach Bag Deals
Sun Squad Teal Beach Backpack
This seafoam green bag has just enough room for all of your beach day essentials and you really cannot beat this price, right? Well, it's actually more than just a tote. It also has backpack straps. A two-in-one product is a true essential.
Shade & Shore Retro Beach Tote Handbag
These terry tote bags come in five different colors and they're a total must-have for summer fun.
A New Day Straw Tote Handbag
Nothing says summer like a straw bag. This is a classic look that will be in style forever.
Swimsuit Deals
Cupshe Halter Flower Cutout O Ring One Piece Swimsuit
Everyone will be green with envy when they spot you in this cut-out adorned one-piece swimsuit.
Cupshe Wrap Bathing Suit Cutout One Piece Swimsuit
This swimsuit has all the trends with cut-outs and florals. The straps are adjustable too! This also comes in plain black.
Summer Fashion Deals
White Mark Cold Shoulder Lexi Maxi Dress with Pockets
Bring positivity wherever you go in this bright, yellow dress. You can also get this look in many other colors that you will love just as much.
Stars Above Beautifully Soft Pajama Shorts
These are just such an essential. You'll want to wear these black lounge shorts every day. They also come in grey, which is just as versatile.
Cupshe White Crochet Short Cover Up Long Sleeve Hollow Out Beachwear One Size
Crochet is always a fashionable summer look. Wear this over a cute bralette or your favorite swimsuit.
Motherhood Maternity Maxi Dress
This dress looks chic, but it's made from a light breathable fabric, which is just what you need in the summer.
White Mark Scoop Neck Tiered Midi Dress
A bright midi is the perfect summer look.
Stars Above Beautifully Soft Fleece Lounge Jogger Pants
Get your lounge on with these incredibly cozy joggers, which come in white, grey, and black.
Graphic T-Shirt Deals
Top Gun Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
Top Gun is just such an iconic movie and the sequel is the hit of the summer. This is a shirt that will never go out of style.
Forrest Gump Cross Country Running Team T-Shirt
This t-shirt is such a fun ode to Forrest Gump.
Women's Wonder Woman Retro Rainbow Logo Racerback Tank Top
Play homage to Wonder Woman with this fun, rainbow tank top.
Star Wars Tropical Stormtrooper Tank Top
Star Wars, but make it summer. This tank is a fun tropical take on the legendary movie franchise.
