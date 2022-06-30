See Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin in First Look at Apple TV+ Series

Watch : Catherine Zeta-Jones Is a "Proud Wife" of Nominee Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas is stepping into the shoes of renowned inventor, politician and writer Benjamin Franklin.

Apple TV+ shared a first look at the actor in the upcoming series Franklin June 30. In the photo, Douglas wears a long white wig and 18th century attire as he stands by a window, deep in thought.

This is one of the first times Douglas has starred in a period piece, having previously played businessmen and other modern figures in moves like Basic Instinct, Fatal Attraction and A Perfect Murder.

But executive producer Tony Krantz said his lack of experience in the genre doesn't show. "Michael's become the role, transforming his physicality, voice, cadence. And his humor is so much fun," Krantz told Entertainment Weekly. "I think people will see one of Michael Douglas' greatest performances ever in this project."

The series will chronicle Franklin's efforts to garner the support of the French monarchy during the American Revolution. At the time, the inventor was 70 and had little experience in diplomacy.