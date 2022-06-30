See Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin in First Look at Apple TV+ Series

Michael Douglas is stepping into the shoes of renowned inventor, politician and writer Benjamin Franklin.
Apple TV+ shared a first look at the actor in the upcoming series Franklin June 30. In the photo, Douglas wears a long white wig and 18th century attire as he stands by a window, deep in thought.
This is one of the first times Douglas has starred in a period piece, having previously played businessmen and other modern figures in moves like Basic Instinct, Fatal Attraction and A Perfect Murder.
But executive producer Tony Krantz said his lack of experience in the genre doesn't show. "Michael's become the role, transforming his physicality, voice, cadence. And his humor is so much fun," Krantz told Entertainment Weekly. "I think people will see one of Michael Douglas' greatest performances ever in this project."
The series will chronicle Franklin's efforts to garner the support of the French monarchy during the American Revolution. At the time, the inventor was 70 and had little experience in diplomacy.
"By virtue of his fame, charisma, and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers, and hostile colleagues, all while engineering the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the final peace with England of 1783," the Apple TV+ description reads. "The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin's most vital service to his country, without which America would not have won the Revolution."
The series will also star Noah Jupe as Temple Franklin, Ludivine Sagnier as Madame Brillon, Thibault de Montalembert as Vergennes, Daniel Mays as Edward Bancroft, Assaad Bouab as Beacumarchais, Eddie Marsan as John Adams, Jeanne Balibar as Helvetius and Theodore Pellerin as Lafayette.
What's more, history buffs will be delighted to learn the John Adams writer Kirk Ellis is helming the series, based on Stacy Schiff's novel A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America, with director Tim Van Patten.
Apple TV+ hasn't announced a premiere date yet, but you can learn about more upcoming shows here.