Inside Prince Charles' "Very Emotional" First Meeting With Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet

Prince Charles and Camilla were "thrilled" to meet granddaughter Lilibet Diana for the first time when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the U.K. with their family in June. Learn more below.

Watch: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share New Pic of Daughter Lilibet

Now that's a royal welcome.

Almost a year after Lilibet "Lili" Diana was born, Prince Charles and Camilla finally got to meet their granddaughter when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family visited the U.K. earlier this month in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

For Charles, "to meet her was very emotional," a royal source shared, noting Charles and Camila were equally excited to spend time with Lili's older brother Archie Harrison, 3. "It was very, very, very special to have some time with him."

The California-based royals' recent trip across the pond marked Lili's first-ever visit to the United Kingdom. While she and Archie weren't spotted throughout the four-day festivities, they did get a chance to meet their extended family.

"The Prince and the Duchess were absolutely thrilled to see them," the source said about the family reunion, adding that it was "wonderful to have them back in Britain" during the jubilee, which celebrated the Queen's 70 years on the throne. 

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Harry and Meghan attended multiple events throughout the celebration, including the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2 and the National Service of Thanksgiving on June 3. 

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images, Photo by Misan Harriman, Copyright owned by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ©2022

In addition to getting to know her royal relatives, Lili also celebrated her first birthday during her stay.

Harry and Meghan later shared a photo of the little one to commemorate the major milestone. The adorable image is the first of Lili since the family's 2021 holiday card.

Charles and Camilla also shared a sweet message to their granddaughter in celebration of her special day, tweeting, "Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today!" 

