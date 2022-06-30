Inside Prince Charles' "Very Emotional" First Meeting With Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share New Pic of Daughter Lilibet

Now that's a royal welcome.

Almost a year after Lilibet "Lili" Diana was born, Prince Charles and Camilla finally got to meet their granddaughter when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family visited the U.K. earlier this month in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

For Charles, "to meet her was very emotional," a royal source shared, noting Charles and Camila were equally excited to spend time with Lili's older brother Archie Harrison, 3. "It was very, very, very special to have some time with him."

The California-based royals' recent trip across the pond marked Lili's first-ever visit to the United Kingdom. While she and Archie weren't spotted throughout the four-day festivities, they did get a chance to meet their extended family.

"The Prince and the Duchess were absolutely thrilled to see them," the source said about the family reunion, adding that it was "wonderful to have them back in Britain" during the jubilee, which celebrated the Queen's 70 years on the throne.