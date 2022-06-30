"Proud" Kristin Cavallari Says She Doesn’t Recognize Former Self After Weight Gain

Kristin Cavallari shared a new photo of herself in a bikini, showing off the fitness progress she has made since dedicating herself to a healthier lifestyle.

By Tamantha Gunn Jun 30, 2022 3:50 PMTags
Kristin CavallariHealthCelebritiesFitnessBody Image
Watch: Kristin Cavallari ADDRESSES Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors

Kristin Cavallari is serving body. 

On June 30, The Hills alum shared a carousel of old and new photos that showcased how far she's come in her health journey. 

"I've been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not," she captioned the post, which included a recent bikini shot. "Ultimately I decided to bc I've come a long way from a few years ago and I'm really proud of the progress I've made. I don't even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress."

"I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle," the mom of three continued. "I think just because I'm a mom doesn't mean I can't be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go."

photos
Kristin Cavallari's Best Bikini Moments

The 35-year-old has recently become more candid about her body, admitting she has "put on a lot of weight…in a good way."

"I didn't realize it at the time, how thin I was," Kristin told Us Weekly. "So, I'm happy that I've put on weight."

Trending Stories

1

Tim Allen Gives His Honest Thoughts on New Lightyear Movie

2
Exclusive

How Meghan, Harry Feel About Palace Bullying Probe Not Being Published

3

Olivia O’Brien Confirms She Dated Pete Davidson

As for her current workout routine? She works with a trainer three days a week and is now able to lift the heaviest of weights. Plus, when her trainer isn't around, Kristin hits the VersaClimber for a quick 30-minute session.

"I feel the best I ever have. I feel like I'm the strongest I've ever been," she continued. "I'm just really comfortable in my skin right now, which is a really good feeling."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Tim Allen Gives His Honest Thoughts on New Lightyear Movie

2
Exclusive

How Meghan, Harry Feel About Palace Bullying Probe Not Being Published

3

Olivia O’Brien Confirms She Dated Pete Davidson

4

Kristin Cavallari Says She Feels "the Best" Ever After Weight Gain

5

Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis