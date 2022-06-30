Kelly Clarkson Reveals the "Hardest Thing to Navigate" After "Huge" Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Is Ready to Put Out a New Album but We Have to Wait

Piece by piece, Kelly Clarkson is getting ready to release new music.

But as an artist who has always worn her heart on her sleeve, she admits she doesn't know how much to share with fans following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

"It's been the hardest thing to navigate," she said on the June 29 episode of The Global Chart Show with Brooke Reese. "I've never had this difficult of a project. It's one of those things where I'm a human and I'm going through something huge. Obviously, everybody knows, like, a big, huge divorce I went through."

Plus, she has their children River, 8, and Remington, 6, (as well as Blackstock's two kids from a previous marriage) to think about. As she said, "It's just a whole different dynamic."

For Clarkson, writing has always been her outlet. "I mean I have to be completely honest," she continued, "but that's a hard thing to navigate, right? Because it's in the public eye, and there's other people involved."