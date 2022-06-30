RHOBH's Erika Jayne Says She's "Getting More Penis" Than Sutton Stracke

Erika Jayne's love life is just as exciting as she is on reality TV.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got Down in the DMs on the latest episode of the E! News digital series, and though she admitted that she hasn't been on any dates lately, Erika did speculate that she's still getting more action than one of her fellow single co-stars, Sutton Stracke.
"Sutton is on dating apps," Erika exclusively shared. "She's on 'the Bumble,' and I am not on anything, but I don't know who's getting more penis. I probably would say me, but she could be an undercover freak."
Though the ladies may go about their romantic endeavors differently, one thing they can most likely agree on is that dating in your 50s is much harder than dating in your 20s.
"I don't know what I'm doing," Erika explained. "I'm clearly sending people the wrong messages. I was very upfront with someone the other day. They told me I was a little aggressive about it, and I was like, 'Why? I'm just talking like how my male friends talk.'"
Erika also admitted she tends to get clumsy in the DMs, having once sent a spicy response to the wrong man. However, she started seeing things differently once a friend suggested she approach dating like she's putting together a team.
"I'm drafting and I'm going for the ring, but not wedding," Erika joked. "I've already had enough of that s--t, so there'll be no weddings, ever, in my future. Just wanna have some good times."
Aside from that one friend, the Bravo personality says she's received no dating help from her fellow Housewives. "Dorit [Kemsley] professes to be a matchmaker," Erika said, pointing out that she's yet to be set up with her match. "I was like, 'Well, where is it?'"
While on the subject of her RHOBH co-stars, Erika made sure to spill some tea on season 12 and the off-screen drama between her and Garcelle Beauvais—namely, book gate.
"I haven't spoken to Garcelle," Erika confessed on Down in the DMs. "I think she knows why I posted that video," she revealed, referring to a video she shared of Garcelle's memoir in her trash. "There's a story behind that that we'll talk about at the reunion."
Fans still have a lot to see play out before the season 12 reunion, though—including the group's highly anticipated trip to Aspen, Colorado. "The group shifts, the dynamics change, and the show really ramps up the further we get into the season," Erika shared. "There's a lot going on with everyone, and you get to see it and enjoy it."
Hear more from Erika Jayne by watching the full Down in the DMs episode.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)