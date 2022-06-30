RHOBH's Erika Jayne Says She's "Getting More Penis" Than Sutton Stracke

Watch : Erika Jayne Will NEVER Get Married AGAIN

Erika Jayne's love life is just as exciting as she is on reality TV.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got Down in the DMs on the latest episode of the E! News digital series, and though she admitted that she hasn't been on any dates lately, Erika did speculate that she's still getting more action than one of her fellow single co-stars, Sutton Stracke.

"Sutton is on dating apps," Erika exclusively shared. "She's on 'the Bumble,' and I am not on anything, but I don't know who's getting more penis. I probably would say me, but she could be an undercover freak."

Though the ladies may go about their romantic endeavors differently, one thing they can most likely agree on is that dating in your 50s is much harder than dating in your 20s.

"I don't know what I'm doing," Erika explained. "I'm clearly sending people the wrong messages. I was very upfront with someone the other day. They told me I was a little aggressive about it, and I was like, 'Why? I'm just talking like how my male friends talk.'"