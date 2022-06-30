Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Why He Smashed That Champagne Glass on His Face

Machine Gun Kelly just went from "bloody valentine" to a bloody injury.
After performing at New York's Madison Square Garden on June 28 as part of his Mainstream Sellout Tour, the musician decided to celebrate with a glass of champagne at an after-party. But instead of raising his glass for a toast, MGK took the flute and smashed it into his forehead, saying, "Bro, I don't give a s--t." Blood immediately started dripping down his face.
"You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to get people's attention?" Machine Gun Kelly said on the June 29 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. "Yeah, I didn't have a fork, so I just clinked it on my head."
Still, the artist seemed unfazed and began performing his hit "my ex's best friend," writing on Instagram, "F--k it." In fact, Machine Gun Kelly shared footage from the moment the shocking incident occurred on social media, writing to his 9.6 million Instagram followers "and this is when things turned…" He also posted a close-up of this wounds and said, "Gross."
But the incident won't be the only thing Machine Gun Kelly remembers from his trip to NYC. In addition to playing a sold-out show at MSG, he also lit up the Empire State Building pink in celebration of his new documentary Life in Pink and got to visit the top of the skyscraper. As he joked to Seth Meyers, "Thank god I didn't have a champagne glass up there."
The late-night host then pointed out that the last time the "Emo Girl" star was on his show was right after he cut his hand from smashing his guitar at the 2021 MTV VMAs. Machine Gun Kelly then quipped, "Yeah I'm going to start having doctors around me every time I have Seth Meyers on my schedule."
Watch the video to see the interview.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).