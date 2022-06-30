Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Why He Smashed That Champagne Glass on His Face

Watch : Watch Machine Gun Kelly Smash Champagne Flute on His FACE

Machine Gun Kelly just went from "bloody valentine" to a bloody injury.

After performing at New York's Madison Square Garden on June 28 as part of his Mainstream Sellout Tour, the musician decided to celebrate with a glass of champagne at an after-party. But instead of raising his glass for a toast, MGK took the flute and smashed it into his forehead, saying, "Bro, I don't give a s--t." Blood immediately started dripping down his face.

"You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to get people's attention?" Machine Gun Kelly said on the June 29 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. "Yeah, I didn't have a fork, so I just clinked it on my head."

Still, the artist seemed unfazed and began performing his hit "my ex's best friend," writing on Instagram, "F--k it." In fact, Machine Gun Kelly shared footage from the moment the shocking incident occurred on social media, writing to his 9.6 million Instagram followers "and this is when things turned…" He also posted a close-up of this wounds and said, "Gross."