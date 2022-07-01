14 Books to Read in July

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Oh no, you've got that summertime sadness? Don't worry, we're here to help.

As the sunny season is officially underway, there is no shortage of beach reads to devour, with July serving up a bounty of options for book lovers. Two queens of the thriller, Ruth Ware and Megan Miranda, are back with their latest twist-filled murder mysteries that will keep you up at night muttering "one more chapter." Plus, there are several rom-coms from new authors that might make you blush over that sunburn while reading at the beach.

So we've got your covered, whether you're in the mood for a lighter read about a dating expert being forced to be in a fake relationship or craving some meatier fare, like a retelling of one of Edgar Allan Poe's most famous poems. Hey, a beach read is whatever you want it to be!

So, before you head to the beach or your couch (no judgments here!), you should definitely start stocking up by buying physical copies of our picks or—because, you know, technology—pulling them up on Kindle Unlimited or through a free trial of Audible.