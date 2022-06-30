Olivia O’Brien Confirms She Dated Pete Davidson

Watch : Kim Kardashian Reveals FIRST MOVE She Made on Pete Davidson

Olivia O'Brien just revealed she and Pete Davidson were once more than just friends.

During the June 29 episode of the BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast, host Dave Portnoy put Olivia in the hot seat by asking her "what was going on" between her and the Saturday Night Live alum.

"Where did you hear that?" Olivia asked. "How did you hear that?"

Dave then read an anonymous and unverified submission that was made to the celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi, suggesting Pete was with Olivia before he entered a relationship with Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor.

"I have it on good authority that pete and phoebe are in fact an item," the DeuxMoi post claimed. "He ended things with B-list popstar/influencer he had been seeing beforehand for phoebe."

So, is it true? Olivia confirmed that it happened around October 2020 but that she didn't think "anyone knew about that."