Inside the Love Lives of The Summer I Turned Pretty Stars

Has there been summer lovin' for the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Find out whether stars like Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno are single or taken.

By Gabrielle Chung May 07, 2023 1:00 PMTags
TVCouplesCelebritiesThe Summer I Turned Pretty
Watch: Jenny Han Talks Filming The Summer I Turned Pretty

How do you know when it's the right person? Some of the stars of The Summer I Turned Pretty have figured it out.

Ever since the Amazon Prime Video series⁠⁠ premiered last June—and with news that season two will be returning to screens soon—fans have been curious to know whether the love lives of Lola TungChristopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno (who play Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah respectively) are as complicated as their onscreen personas. After all, the Jenny Han adaptation centers around a love triangle between Belly and the brothers.

And as it turns out, Cousins Beach isn't the only place for romance and drama: The actors themselves have experienced love, heartbreak and everything in between as well. Take Christopher for example, who found love with someone from his past. Meanwhile, online dating has admittedly left David Iacono⁠—the man who brought Belly's adorably awkward summer crush Cam⁠ to life—with a bad taste in his mouth.

photos
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2: Everything We Know

As for Lola and the rest of the cast? We've got the intel.

Read on to see who's single and who's taken.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video
Lola Tung

There's no love greater than self-love—just ask the leading star of The Summer I Turned Pretty! Lola may be single, but she's learned a lot about love and life while playing Belly.

"I learned to sort of just go easy on myself a little bit because I think especially as a teenage girl, she's very hard on herself," she explained to Seventeen when asked about lessons she took away from the show. "I'm very hard on myself and she's going through so much and making mistakes and that's only natural. We all make mistakes and that's how you learn and that's part of growing up."

She added, "I've very much tried to just take a little bit of the pressure off myself and just be more present and enjoy things as they come."

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video
Christopher Briney

Who is Conrad's real-life sun? Isabel Machado

Christopher and the actress-singer began dating in 2021 after graduating Pace University together⁠. To mark their first "feelingsiversary" last May, Isabel shared a photo of the couple sharing a smooch by a lake, writing, "so glad we kiss now."

And when it was time for their actual first anniversary, Christopher celebrated the occasion with a heartfelt social media tribute of his own. "a whole year!?" he captioned a photo and video of the pair together. "i could never want anything else."

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video
Gavin Casalegno

Gavin, who plays Conrad's younger brother Jeremiah, dated model Larsen Thompson, however, according to J-14, they split last summer. They've been MIA for one another's Instagrams ever since. 

Before that, in September 2021, Larsen rang in the actor's 22nd birthday by sharing in a tribute, "6 years just isn't long enough… You light up my world!"

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video
David Iacono

The Flight Attendant actor (he's Cam on TSITP) is choosing to keep his love life off social media after dabbling with online dating. "I don't use it at all anymore, but I think my bio on Tinder was like 'Wait, this isn't cool math games?'" he told PopSugar. "I thought that was funny. I do not like dating apps. They creep me out."

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video
Rachel Blanchard

Before Rachel tied the knot with Emmy-nominated composer Jeremy Turner, she was at the center of a strange Internet hoax that falsely claimed she was secretly married with two children.

According to the Clueless (the tv show, not the movie) alum, who plays Conrad and Jeremiah's mom Susannah, the bogus rumor got so bad that she lost a job as a result. "I think I have an Internet stalker, who started that and then won't take it down. I keep having it taken down and he keeps putting it back up," she told ABC News in 2014. "It's really annoying."

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video
Sean Kaufman

Sean has largely kept quiet about his relationship status, though his bromance with his co-stars is going strong. Of his friendship with Christopher and Gavin, "I love these two to death—they have become two of my closest friends over the past year," the actor, who stars as Steven, told Seventeen, "and I'm extremely thankful for that."

"We've got so much in common," he continued. "The three of us are crazy. I love them, we still hang out all the time whenever Gavin's in New York."

Instagram
Jackie Chung

Also known for her roles in Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, Jackie (she plays Belly and Steven's mom Laurel) is married to Hunters star Louis Ozawa. The pair share two kids together, but have previously said that they consider their dog Atticus as their "first born."

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video
Minnie Mills

As a wise, lovesick teen once said: "Boys may come and go, but a friendship lasts a lifetime." While Minnie hasn't shared much about her love life, the actress who plays Shayla has forged a bond like no other with her castmates. In the past, she's referred to co-star David as her "partner in crime" and Sean as her "best friend."

Instagram
Tom Everett Scott

His character may be MIA from Susannah's life, but Tom has spent many summers with Jenni Gallagher, having been married to the actress since 1997. The couple share two kids together.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video
Summer Madison

The actress enjoyed quite the Hot Girl Summer, appearing in three TV shows and the dramedy Emergency in 2022. However, it does not appear that Summer, who plays Nicole on the show, is linked to anyone at the moment.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video
Colin Ferguson

Colin, who plays Belly and Steven's dad John, shares a son with Lindsay Thompson.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video
Rain Spencer

Though Rain is active on social media, the actress, who plays Belly's BFF Taylor, has kept details about her love life on the down-low and uses her Instagram to share pictures of friends, including the cast!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Blake Lively's Trainer Wants You to Stop Counting Calories ASAP

2

Here's What Prince Harry Did After King Charles III's Coronation

3

How Fatherhood Changed Everything for George Clooney

This story was first published on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 3 a.m. PT.

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Blake Lively's Trainer Wants You to Stop Counting Calories ASAP

2

Here's What Prince Harry Did After King Charles III's Coronation

3

How Fatherhood Changed Everything for George Clooney

4

Katy Perry Reacts to Viral Video of Her Looking for Coronation Seat

5

Dannielynn Birkhead Honors Anna Nicole Smith With Kentucky Derby Look