Inside the Love Lives of The Summer I Turned Pretty Stars

Lola Tung

There's no love greater than self-love—just ask the leading star of The Summer I Turned Pretty! Lola may be single, but she's learned a lot about love and life while playing Belly.

"I learned to sort of just go easy on myself a little bit because I think especially as a teenage girl, she's very hard on herself," she explained to Seventeen when asked about lessons she took away from the show. "I'm very hard on myself and she's going through so much and making mistakes and that's only natural. We all make mistakes and that's how you learn and that's part of growing up."

She added, "I've very much tried to just take a little bit of the pressure off myself and just be more present and enjoy things as they come."