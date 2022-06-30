Kate Spade Surprise Semi-Annual Sale: Score the Best Deals of the Year This 4th of July Starting at $15

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're a fan of Kate Spade, you'll want to get your wallets ready. This 4th of July, there are two major Kate Spade sales happening that offer some of the best discounts you'll get all year. There's no better time to shop all the must-have bags, shoes, clothing and accessories from a brand that you can't get enough of!

For one, Kate Spade Surprise is holding their huge Semi-Annual Sale where they say you can score the "deepest discounts of the year." It's a clearance sale with over 200 items available to shop, and so many bags, wallets, jewelry and clothing are under $100. One of our favorite deals is this $150 travel-friendly jewelry holder for just $35! But you can snag cute headbands and accessories starting at $15.

Plus, if you spend over $175 or more, you can get a free packable tote while supplies last. It's a super cute, blue and white polka dot bag you'll want to take on your trips this summer. So we highly recommend taking advantage of all the great deals available while you still can.

Wondering what you can score during Kate Spade Surprise's Semi-Annual Clearance Sale? See our favorite styles and deals below.