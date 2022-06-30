Kate Spade Surprise Semi-Annual Sale: Score the Best Deals of the Year This 4th of July Starting at $15

Kate Spade is holding two major sales for 4th of July 2022 including 40% off all sale styles on Kate Spade and epic discounts during Kate Spade Surprise's Semi-Annual Sale.

Jun 30, 2022
Ecomm, Kate Spade Semi-Annual SaleKate Spade

If you're a fan of Kate Spade, you'll want to get your wallets ready. This 4th of July, there are two major Kate Spade sales happening that offer some of the best discounts you'll get all year. There's no better time to shop all the must-have bags, shoes, clothing and accessories from a brand that you can't get  enough of!

For one, Kate Spade Surprise is holding their huge Semi-Annual Sale where they say you can score the "deepest discounts of the year." It's a clearance sale with over 200 items available to shop, and so many bags, wallets, jewelry and clothing are under $100. One of our favorite deals is this $150 travel-friendly jewelry holder for just $35! But you can snag cute headbands and accessories starting at $15.

Plus, if you spend over $175 or more, you can get a free packable tote while supplies last. It's a super cute, blue and white polka dot bag you'll want to take on your trips this summer. So we highly recommend taking advantage of all the great deals available while you still can. 

Wondering what you can score during Kate Spade Surprise's Semi-Annual Clearance Sale? See our favorite styles and deals below. 

The Best Deals From Kate Spade Surprise's Semi-Annual Sale

Kate Spade Staci Lily Blooms Boxed Jewelry Holder

This travel-friendly jewelry holder features three necklace posts with an elastic pouch at the bottom to keep it neat in one place, 10 earring posts, and a ring holder. It comes packaged in a gift box, which is perfect if you're shopping for someone else. Plus, it's originally $149 but is on sale today for $35. 

$149
$35
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Shimmy Boxed Travel Set

Speaking of affordable gift ideas, here's another boxed set you can gift to a friend or keep for yourself. The set includes a passport holder with five credit card slots and two slip pockets, as well as a matching luggage tag. You can choose to get this in glittery rose gold or shimmery black. 

$179
$39
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Fez Sneakers

How adorable are these sneakers? It's casual, cool and oh-so chic. They come in two colors: blazer blue and rose smoke. Right now they're on sale for $59. 

$129
$59
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Lexy Shoulder Bag

Kate Spade Surprise shoppers adore the Lexy Shoulder Bag. In fact, it has hundreds of perfect five-star reviews. Many say it's perfectly sized—not too big, not too small. Plus, it just looks gorgeous in person and it a total compliment-getter. There are several colors to choose from and it's on sale for less than $100. 

$399
$99
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Staci Laptop Sleeve

If you could use a new laptop sleeve, this pretty floral Kate Spade piece is on sale now for $35. You can fit up to.a 15-inch laptop. 

$110
$35
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Staci Square Pineapple Crossbody

You can't go wrong with this playful pineapple crossbody bag this summer. The bag itself is really cute and the allover pineapple pattern make it even sweeter. Right now, you can add it to your wardrobe for $89. 

P.S. There's a matching slim card holder that's on sale too for just $25!

$299
$89
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Slide Tote

This casual chic canvas bag can fit everything you need for the day ahead and more. It's originally $360, but you can get it on sale for less than $90.

$359
$89
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Melanie Satchel

A stunning red bag like the Melanie Satchel in candied cherry will give your outfit a nice pop of color. It's originally $360, but you can get it for $99.

$359
$99
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Remi Colorblock Flap Chain Crossbody

The Remi Colorblock Flap Chain Crossbody can be worn dressed up or down. It's made with refined grain leather and features a magnetic snap closure. Right now it's on sale for $89. 

$349
$89
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Darcy Small Bucket Bag

Looking for a stylish bag that's great for everyday use? Look no further than the Darcy small bucket bag. It's listed at $359, but it's on sale now for $119. 

If you love the style but prefer something a little larger, the Darcy Large Bucket Bag is on sale for just $20 more.

$359
$119
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Gardenside Stripe Midi Dress

If the striped dress on the model above caught your eye, you're in luck. It's on sale now for just $65. 

$269
$65
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Traveler Trunk Crossbody Bag

This adorable wicker traveler trunk crossbody is truly obsession-worthy and can instantly take your summer outfit to the next level. It's originally $399, but you can get it on sale today for $129. 

$399
$129
Kate Spade Surprise
Kate Spade

Kate Spade End of Season Sale

In addition to Kate Spade Surprise's Semi-Annual Sale, Kate Spade's main site is holding an extra 40% off clearance sale where you have your pick of over 500 items including bags, iPhone accessories, clothing and home goods. The sale ends on July 4, so be sure to check out and shop all the amazing deals while you still can. 

If you want to know which styles are worth getting, check out our picks here

Kate Spade

Looking for more great 4th of July deals to shop? Check out J.Crew's 4th of July 2022 Sale: Score Up to 70% Off Sitewide Plus an Extra 50% Off Sale Clothing & More.

