Kate Spade Surprise Semi-Annual Sale: Score the Best Deals of the Year This 4th of July Starting at $15

If you're a fan of Kate Spade, you'll want to get your wallets ready. This 4th of July, there are two major Kate Spade sales happening that offer some of the best discounts you'll get all year. There's no better time to shop all the must-have bags, shoes, clothing and accessories from a brand that you can't get enough of!
For one, Kate Spade Surprise is holding their huge Semi-Annual Sale where they say you can score the "deepest discounts of the year." It's a clearance sale with over 200 items available to shop, and so many bags, wallets, jewelry and clothing are under $100. One of our favorite deals is this $150 travel-friendly jewelry holder for just $35! But you can snag cute headbands and accessories starting at $15.
Plus, if you spend over $175 or more, you can get a free packable tote while supplies last. It's a super cute, blue and white polka dot bag you'll want to take on your trips this summer. So we highly recommend taking advantage of all the great deals available while you still can.
Wondering what you can score during Kate Spade Surprise's Semi-Annual Clearance Sale? See our favorite styles and deals below.
The Best Deals From Kate Spade Surprise's Semi-Annual Sale
Kate Spade Staci Lily Blooms Boxed Jewelry Holder
This travel-friendly jewelry holder features three necklace posts with an elastic pouch at the bottom to keep it neat in one place, 10 earring posts, and a ring holder. It comes packaged in a gift box, which is perfect if you're shopping for someone else. Plus, it's originally $149 but is on sale today for $35.
Kate Spade Shimmy Boxed Travel Set
Speaking of affordable gift ideas, here's another boxed set you can gift to a friend or keep for yourself. The set includes a passport holder with five credit card slots and two slip pockets, as well as a matching luggage tag. You can choose to get this in glittery rose gold or shimmery black.
Kate Spade Fez Sneakers
How adorable are these sneakers? It's casual, cool and oh-so chic. They come in two colors: blazer blue and rose smoke. Right now they're on sale for $59.
Kate Spade Lexy Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Surprise shoppers adore the Lexy Shoulder Bag. In fact, it has hundreds of perfect five-star reviews. Many say it's perfectly sized—not too big, not too small. Plus, it just looks gorgeous in person and it a total compliment-getter. There are several colors to choose from and it's on sale for less than $100.
Kate Spade Staci Laptop Sleeve
If you could use a new laptop sleeve, this pretty floral Kate Spade piece is on sale now for $35. You can fit up to.a 15-inch laptop.
Kate Spade Staci Square Pineapple Crossbody
You can't go wrong with this playful pineapple crossbody bag this summer. The bag itself is really cute and the allover pineapple pattern make it even sweeter. Right now, you can add it to your wardrobe for $89.
P.S. There's a matching slim card holder that's on sale too for just $25!
Kate Spade Slide Tote
This casual chic canvas bag can fit everything you need for the day ahead and more. It's originally $360, but you can get it on sale for less than $90.
Kate Spade Melanie Satchel
A stunning red bag like the Melanie Satchel in candied cherry will give your outfit a nice pop of color. It's originally $360, but you can get it for $99.
Kate Spade Remi Colorblock Flap Chain Crossbody
The Remi Colorblock Flap Chain Crossbody can be worn dressed up or down. It's made with refined grain leather and features a magnetic snap closure. Right now it's on sale for $89.
Kate Spade Darcy Small Bucket Bag
Looking for a stylish bag that's great for everyday use? Look no further than the Darcy small bucket bag. It's listed at $359, but it's on sale now for $119.
If you love the style but prefer something a little larger, the Darcy Large Bucket Bag is on sale for just $20 more.
Kate Spade Gardenside Stripe Midi Dress
If the striped dress on the model above caught your eye, you're in luck. It's on sale now for just $65.
Kate Spade Traveler Trunk Crossbody Bag
This adorable wicker traveler trunk crossbody is truly obsession-worthy and can instantly take your summer outfit to the next level. It's originally $399, but you can get it on sale today for $129.
Kate Spade End of Season Sale
In addition to Kate Spade Surprise's Semi-Annual Sale, Kate Spade's main site is holding an extra 40% off clearance sale where you have your pick of over 500 items including bags, iPhone accessories, clothing and home goods. The sale ends on July 4, so be sure to check out and shop all the amazing deals while you still can.
If you want to know which styles are worth getting, check out our picks here.
