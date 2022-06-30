How Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Are Feeling Amid His Hospitalization for Pancreatitis

Watch : Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis: Details

After Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital, Kourtney Kardashian is trying to keep the Blink-182 drummer in good spirits.

On June 28, the 46-year-old was brought by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with Kourtney by his side. According to TMZ, sources connected to the family said Travis was brought to the medical center after suffering from pancreatitis—which doctors reportedly believe resulted from a prior colonoscopy.

"He was in extreme pain yesterday, and he and Kourtney were both really worried," a source close to Kourtney tells E! News. "It was to the point where he could barely walk."

But after spending the night in the hospital, Travis is expected to "be OK and is doing better today," according to the source.

As for how Kourtney has been coping with her husband's medical emergency, the insider says that she is trying to keep him positive: "Kourtney is trying to lift his spirits and hates seeing him in excruciating pain."