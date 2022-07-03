Why Brett Young's Life as a Girl Dad Exceeded His Wildest Dreams

Watch : Brett Young & Taylor Mills Hit CMAs Red Carpet as Newlyweds

In case you didn't know, cornhole is taking over 4th of July weekend.

When not enjoying afternoon backyard BBQ's or late-night firework shows, many Americans will be glued to their TVs as the American Cornhole League takes over ESPN. For Brett Young, he had the opportunity to show off his skills during Chicago's celebrity SuperHole event on July 1.

"It's a really fun way to be outside and be moving around in the sun and also being competitive," he exclusively shared with E! News before game day. "If you're going to put out horseshoes and whiffle ball for the July party, you need cornhole too."

Despite tough competition from Jay Cutler, Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati and Food Network's Jeff Mauro, Brett used his college baseball experience and all those pre-show cornhole games on tour to impress the crowd.

"I'm competitive enough that I wasn't going to phone it in," Brett joked. "It's a really easy, fun reason to be outside and be semi competitive and still drink a beer."