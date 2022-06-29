Bachelor Nation’s Elizabeth Corrigan Comes Out as Bisexual

Watch : Hayley Kiyoko & Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley CONFIRM Romance

Before Pride Month comes to a close, Elizabeth Corrigan is opening up about her sexuality.

The Bachelor alum shared that she is queer while sharing a photo of herself wearing a rainbow top in an Instagram post. "It's hard to know the right way to say these things, or the right time," Elizabeth wrote on June 26. "Waking up this morning to my first Pride in NYC I was so excited. I sprung out of bed, went to get a coffee-bought a flag- and quickly began feeling anxious. Overwhelmingly so. Am I ready? No. Am I scared? Yes."

In her post, the 33-year-old expressed her fear of coming out in the past but said, "I am, always have been, and always will be-bisexual."

"Everytime I tell someone new this information I experience fear," Elizabeth explained. "Fear that it will end a business transaction, fear that I will make someone uncomfortable, fear that I would be ostracized from my family."

Despite her worry in discussing her sexuality, she said that what's more important to her is to unapologetically be herself: "Authentic. Genuine. Raw."